House District 3 candidate Q&A: Debo Powers

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

FWP has tried to base wildlife management on the scientific study of populations in an attempt to preserve and sustain these populations for future hunting and fishing. … Currently, revenue for FWP comes mainly from hunting and fishing license fees. Expanding that revenue source to include other wildlife lovers would also expand the overall vision of wildlife management in Montana. I think that this would result in additional support for sustainable wildlife management which would benefit both hunters and non-hunters. We all benefit from our outstanding outdoor resources, so we should all share the responsibility of funding and decision-making.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?