 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
House District 3 candidate Q&A: Debo Powers
top story

House District 3 candidate Q&A: Debo Powers

{{featured_button_text}}
Powers

Powers

 KENT MEIREIS

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

FWP has tried to base wildlife management on the scientific study of populations in an attempt to preserve and sustain these populations for future hunting and fishing. … Currently, revenue for FWP comes mainly from hunting and fishing license fees. Expanding that revenue source to include other wildlife lovers would also expand the overall vision of wildlife management in Montana. I think that this would result in additional support for sustainable wildlife management which would benefit both hunters and non-hunters. We all benefit from our outstanding outdoor resources, so we should all share the responsibility of funding and decision-making.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?

Decisions about how to hold the legislative session should be based, not on political ideology, but on the best public health information and protocols available to protect the health of legislators, staff, and visitors. The Legislature should do everything necessary to meet that objective. Wearing a mask during this pandemic is a small inconvenience that can allow us to do our work without endangering each other. Those who refuse to wear a mask should not be allowed into the Capitol without presentation of medical verification. The final decision about how to hold the session should be made closer to January.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?

This will entail making some hard choices and starting to transform our economy from one based on fossil fuels to one based on clean, renewable energy. To start with, we need to end tax breaks and subsidies for fossil fuel production. These companies are making huge profits today, have made huge profits for decades, and do not need subsidies from taxpayers. With the money that we save from removing these tax breaks and subsidies, we can encourage the development of clean energy and provide pathways for fossil fuel workers into good jobs in the new economy.

4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?

The Legislature needs to realize that investment in education is a sound investment in Montana’s future. College enrollment is dropping across the nation mainly due to the high cost of a college education and the crushing debt that many students have when they finish. This is happening to UM also. It is a vicious cycle. When enrollment drops, teachers are laid off, there are fewer course offerings, and programs get cut. This leads to fewer students enrolling because they can’t get the classes that they need. The Montana Legislature is to blame for some of this.

5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?

The biggest issue currently facing my constituents is the effects of the pandemic on our small businesses, our economy, and our schools. We will not be able to deal with these problems and get back to our “normal lives” until we get the pandemic under control. As legislators, we have to find enough revenue to make sure that there are not drastic cuts in health and human services and schools at this time of our greatest need. More than ever, we need leaders who will work together to solve these pressing problems and not get caught up in partisan bickering. 

Bio

Name: Debo Powers

District: House District 3

Political party: Democrat

Age: 69

Education: bachelor's degree. 

Occupation: retired school principal; currently serving in the Montana Legislature representing House District 3

Political experience: Congressional intern in Washington, D.C., while in college/now serving in the Montana legislature.  

Online campaign info: https://powersforthepeople.us 

Ways voters can contact you: email powersforthepeoplehd3@gmail.com

Editor's note

The Missoulian sent questionnaires on issues of concern to western Montana voters to legislative candidates in contested races in the region. Today's Q&A features House District 3 in Flathead County. Powers' opponent, Republican Braxton Mitchell, did not respond to the questionnaire.gion. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Daines, Bullock spar in Senate debate
406 Politics

Daines, Bullock spar in Senate debate

The coming Senate fight over President Trump’s weekend nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court just five weeks before the election found its way into Montana’s Senate race Monday.

Anti-pot group quick to mobilize
406 Politics

Anti-pot group quick to mobilize

The campaign to reject marijuana legalization quickly mobilized, raising more than $78,000 and burning through $61,000 in advertising, including 18 billboards near Montana's largest cities. 

House District 93 candidate Q&A: Lisa Pavlock
406 Politics

House District 93 candidate Q&A: Lisa Pavlock

The Missoulian sent questionnaires on issues of concern to western Montana voters to legislative candidates in contested races in the region. Today's Q&A features House District 93 in Lake County. Republican incumbent Joe Read did not respond to the questionnaire.

House District 94 candidate Q&A: Tom France
406 Politics

House District 94 candidate Q&A: Tom France

The Missoulian sent questionnaires on issues of concern to western Montana voters to legislative candidates in contested races in the region. Today's Q&A features House District 94 in Missoula County. France's Republican opponent, Karen Sherman, did not respond to the questionnaire.

House District 90 candidate Q&A: Marilyn Marler
406 Politics

House District 90 candidate Q&A: Marilyn Marler

The Missoulian sent questionnaires on issues of concern to western Montana voters to legislative candidates in contested races in the region. Today's Q&A features House District 90 in Missoula County. Marler's Republican opponent, Lana Hamilton, did not respond to the questionnaire.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The local health care system is remobilizing for a second wave of Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News