House District 3 candidate Q&A: Debo Powers

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
FWP has tried to base wildlife management on the scientific study of populations in an attempt to preserve and sustain these populations for future hunting and fishing. … Currently, revenue for FWP comes mainly from hunting and fishing license fees. Expanding that revenue source to include other wildlife lovers would also expand the overall vision of wildlife management in Montana. I think that this would result in additional support for sustainable wildlife management which would benefit both hunters and non-hunters. We all benefit from our outstanding outdoor resources, so we should all share the responsibility of funding and decision-making.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
Decisions about how to hold the legislative session should be based, not on political ideology, but on the best public health information and protocols available to protect the health of legislators, staff, and visitors. The Legislature should do everything necessary to meet that objective. Wearing a mask during this pandemic is a small inconvenience that can allow us to do our work without endangering each other. Those who refuse to wear a mask should not be allowed into the Capitol without presentation of medical verification. The final decision about how to hold the session should be made closer to January.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
This will entail making some hard choices and starting to transform our economy from one based on fossil fuels to one based on clean, renewable energy. To start with, we need to end tax breaks and subsidies for fossil fuel production. These companies are making huge profits today, have made huge profits for decades, and do not need subsidies from taxpayers. With the money that we save from removing these tax breaks and subsidies, we can encourage the development of clean energy and provide pathways for fossil fuel workers into good jobs in the new economy.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
The Legislature needs to realize that investment in education is a sound investment in Montana’s future. College enrollment is dropping across the nation mainly due to the high cost of a college education and the crushing debt that many students have when they finish. This is happening to UM also. It is a vicious cycle. When enrollment drops, teachers are laid off, there are fewer course offerings, and programs get cut. This leads to fewer students enrolling because they can’t get the classes that they need. The Montana Legislature is to blame for some of this.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
The biggest issue currently facing my constituents is the effects of the pandemic on our small businesses, our economy, and our schools. We will not be able to deal with these problems and get back to our “normal lives” until we get the pandemic under control. As legislators, we have to find enough revenue to make sure that there are not drastic cuts in health and human services and schools at this time of our greatest need. More than ever, we need leaders who will work together to solve these pressing problems and not get caught up in partisan bickering.
