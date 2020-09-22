House District 5 candidate Q&A: Dave Fern

3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?

Fortunately the marketplace along with Montana’s proximity to wind and sun have resulted in unprecedented growth of clean energy generation. The sale of these electrons furnish carbon-free power to West Coast consumers under more stringent regulations for renewables. A planned phase-down of the oil and gas tax holiday of up to 18 months for new wells would be appropriate but politically difficult to bring to fruition. As an alternative, I would propose oil and gas producers contribute modestly to our state sovereign fund better known as the Montana Coal Trust Fund.

4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?