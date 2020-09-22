House District 5 candidate Q&A: Dave Fern

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
Inferred in the question is removing the “P” from FWP to yield improvements to the mission of the department. I would support further study to clarify potential deficiencies in our current structure. The recreation economy is being highly touted (as it should be), as an important piece to our economy. The pressures from inappropriate use of state lands are especially prevalent during the pandemic. Funding is a challenge, necessary to improve and maintain current and future facilities. A tax structure that better matches economic trends such as tourism is needed to properly fund our infrastructure including recreational facilities.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
I’ll follow the advice from medical practitioners including our state medical officer, Dr. Holzman, and our state epidemiologists to ensure there is adequate safety for myself, fellow legislators and guests. I would think a mask would continue to be best practices for the foreseeable future and I will follow such practices including a mask. At this point some sort of hybrid session along with consideration of a limited scope of content with a return later in the year should be considered. We must prepare a budget well before July 1, 2021. Policy items can take a temporary backseat.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
Fortunately the marketplace along with Montana’s proximity to wind and sun have resulted in unprecedented growth of clean energy generation. The sale of these electrons furnish carbon-free power to West Coast consumers under more stringent regulations for renewables. A planned phase-down of the oil and gas tax holiday of up to 18 months for new wells would be appropriate but politically difficult to bring to fruition. As an alternative, I would propose oil and gas producers contribute modestly to our state sovereign fund better known as the Montana Coal Trust Fund.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
Missoula is a dynamic city with growth in technology, real estate and financial services padding some of the economic impact caused by the loss of enrollment at the University of Montana. It is gratifying to see the COVID-related research currently underway at the university. There has been $3.7 million infused into the economy since February. The reputation from such groundbreaking work can only enhance chances for some recovery and continued research. … I recognize that this has been a painful decade to forcefully evaluate the consumer demand along with the effects of regional and in-state competition.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
House District 5 is a microcosm of the greater society. A few months ago domestic violence just north of the district line led to multiple murders of victim, child and suicide of the perpetrator. Last week COVID broke out in a poorly rated nursing home in the heart of Whitefish, where problems were abounding before the pandemic. Our ability to house essential low-wage workers in decent rentals will continue to be an issue. All three issues are currently be researched by legislative staff for my action and in the case of housing, awaits renewed legislation.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.