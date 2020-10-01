House District 7 candidate Q&A: Ross Frazier

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
Yes. Montana FWP provides numerous vital services to keep our wild spaces open and accessible to all Montanans, and expanding their focus to other recreation can help benefit more of our state’s public lands users.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
We must follow the advice of the doctors and scientists, including wearing masks and socially distancing whenever possible, until such time as a safe and suitable vaccine is available. This must apply to our state Legislature, too.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
We should be using every tool in the box to fight catastrophic climate change, including offering subsidies for clean energy generation, supporting local renewable energy co-ops, and ending all tax breaks and subsidies for fossil fuel producers.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
We must increase state university funding, and offer more grants for in-state public tuition. Our state currently ranks in bottom four for in-state tuition assistance. This is unacceptable.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
My constituents and I share the same main concern: How do we afford rent, transportation, care for our families and put food on the table in an economy that hasn’t seen an increase in wages in over 40 years? How do I get vital medical treatment without going bankrupt? How do I afford college? We need higher wages, plain and simple. We need to end the corporate handouts to wealthy developers and invest in housing, transportation and infrastructure so all of us can afford to live and thrive in our beautiful state.
