House District 7 candidate Q&A: Ross Frazier

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

Yes. Montana FWP provides numerous vital services to keep our wild spaces open and accessible to all Montanans, and expanding their focus to other recreation can help benefit more of our state’s public lands users.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?

We must follow the advice of the doctors and scientists, including wearing masks and socially distancing whenever possible, until such time as a safe and suitable vaccine is available. This must apply to our state Legislature, too.

3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?