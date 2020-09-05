House District 89 candidate Q&A: Gary Wanberg

Gary Wanberg
1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
Some restructuring may be necessary. There should be a balance. I support a well organized, well equipped, Fish, Wildlife and Parks that provides recreational opportunities for all Montanans.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
Pandemic or not, I will serve in the Legislature, preferably in person. I will wear a mask if that is deemed the best course of action. The Legislature should be held in person, with an option for remote attendance until COVID-19 is determined to not be a serious threat.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
I would like to see some type of incentive for clean energy creation. I would support a gradual reduction of tax breaks and subsidies for coal and oil.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
As with all issues, I will represent my constituents, and would seek their input. I am a UM graduate, and want to see the UM thrive. I would recommend an in-depth study to determine what courses and degrees of study will attract and lead graduates to quality-paying jobs. I would encourage remote learning as an option until the COVID-19 threat is eliminated.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
The economy — I would seek to reduce taxes and fight efforts to increase the tax burden. I will look for ways to support businesses and bring good paying jobs to Montana.
