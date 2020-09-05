House District 89 candidate Q&A: Gary Wanberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary Wanberg

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

Some restructuring may be necessary. There should be a balance. I support a well organized, well equipped, Fish, Wildlife and Parks that provides recreational opportunities for all Montanans.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?

Pandemic or not, I will serve in the Legislature, preferably in person. I will wear a mask if that is deemed the best course of action. The Legislature should be held in person, with an option for remote attendance until COVID-19 is determined to not be a serious threat.

3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?