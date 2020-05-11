House District 89 candidate Q&A: Katie Sullivan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

A strong higher education system is an investment in Montana’s future economy, which is why I support increasing the state’s contribution. Historically, the state had contributed more toward higher education; over the past few decades we have decreased that amount. This history demonstrates that we can and we should contribute more. Additionally, I support making the Six Mill Levy permanent. By a good margin, Montana voters have consistently reauthorized this higher ed levy (eight times in the past 70 years). Let’s make it permanent. Higher education is vital to our growing and changing economy so state support makes sense.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?