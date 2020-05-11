House District 89 candidate Q&A: Katie Sullivan

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
A strong higher education system is an investment in Montana’s future economy, which is why I support increasing the state’s contribution. Historically, the state had contributed more toward higher education; over the past few decades we have decreased that amount. This history demonstrates that we can and we should contribute more. Additionally, I support making the Six Mill Levy permanent. By a good margin, Montana voters have consistently reauthorized this higher ed levy (eight times in the past 70 years). Let’s make it permanent. Higher education is vital to our growing and changing economy so state support makes sense.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
Lack of affordable housing is not only a Missoula issue, it is a Montana issue. One way we can incentivize affordable housing is to make state funds available to finance building projects and fund infrastructure. An example of this is House Bill 16 which I supported and was signed by Governor Bullock. This bipartisan bill will use money from the state’s Coal Severance Trust Fund to create a loan program that finances affordable housing projects. In return, the state will earn interest on these loans, which is a win-win. I would like to see more policy like this.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
Management of federal public lands should not be transferred to the state, and I will resist any attempts to do so. When it comes to state actions that impact public land and water, I will use the best science and follow the advice of experts when making policy decisions. We must work together to open access to public lands that are currently landlocked, and fully fund programs and agencies that protect our lands, waters and wildlife.
