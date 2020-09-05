House District 89 candidate Q&A: Katie Sullivan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Katie Sullivan

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

I am always willing to explore ways to strengthen state agencies to better serve the people, our wildlife, and our great public lands. Currently FWP is funded by license sales to hunters and anglers and federal taxes on guns, ammo, fishing gear, etc. If we put more burden on MT FWP to manage non-wildlife recreation, we must find an appropriate way to fund it. If Montanans are willing to provide more funding for these services through conservation licenses or other methods, I will be supportive.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?