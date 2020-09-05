House District 89 candidate Q&A: Katie Sullivan

Katie Sullivan
1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
I am always willing to explore ways to strengthen state agencies to better serve the people, our wildlife, and our great public lands. Currently FWP is funded by license sales to hunters and anglers and federal taxes on guns, ammo, fishing gear, etc. If we put more burden on MT FWP to manage non-wildlife recreation, we must find an appropriate way to fund it. If Montanans are willing to provide more funding for these services through conservation licenses or other methods, I will be supportive.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
I will follow all public health measures recommended by scientists and experts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which includes wearing a mask in the Capitol. Masks are proven to keep both ourselves and others safe. A “hybrid” session — which is a mix of remote online, and masks when in-person — is an appropriate way to safely conduct the session, but we should also have a fully remote option for those with vulnerabilities. Because the course of the pandemic and the scientific advances to solve it are changing daily, I am ready to be flexible and follow the advice of health care experts.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
Climate change is real and fossil fuels contribute to it. To decrease the negative impacts, we must reduce emissions and increase clean energy production. Montana currently offers preferential tax treatment for renewable energy development, but we can do more. In the Legislature I will support greater tax incentives for renewable energy, will vote to reduce emissions, will support energy storage, and will oppose more tax breaks for fossil fuels. We must act quickly for the health of Montanans, for our agricultural economy, and for our outdoor heritage.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
We should help the university through the effects of the pandemic. The university educates our future workforce, is an economic driver, and is a major employer in our community. Over the last few years UM has brought in record-breaking research funding and was recently awarded millions of dollars for vaccine development. This shows UM is committed to investing in its future success. I will support increasing the state’s contribution to preserve our higher education.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
The pandemic is hurting Montana’s economy and will create revenue shortfalls. These shortfalls will force us to make tough choices about raising revenue vs. cutting services like education, mental health, and public safety. Thankfully, Montana is going into this crisis in a fiscally strong position. This means legislators can be thoughtful about the budget without immediate, knee-jerk cuts to essential services. Montana legislators need to have hard conversations about raising revenues from new sources and reevaluating our tax structure. Simply slashing budgets will reduce our quality of life and shift the burden of funding services to our cities and towns.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.