House District 90 candidate Q&A: Marilyn Marler

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

The Fish, Wildlife, Enforcement, and other divisions of FWP are funded by sale of hunting/fishing licenses, and by the taxes on hunting/fishing equipment. Those funds should be spent on the management of fish and wildlife. As a biologist, I would love to see more research and monitoring across the state on non-game species, but I don’t support re-redirecting those funds unless there was adequate revenue to meet all of the current needs. The Parks Division’s funding is more diverse. If there is a need to expand Parks to managing other kinds of recreation, I am open to discussing that.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?