House District 90 candidate Q&A: Marilyn Marler

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
The Fish, Wildlife, Enforcement, and other divisions of FWP are funded by sale of hunting/fishing licenses, and by the taxes on hunting/fishing equipment. Those funds should be spent on the management of fish and wildlife. As a biologist, I would love to see more research and monitoring across the state on non-game species, but I don’t support re-redirecting those funds unless there was adequate revenue to meet all of the current needs. The Parks Division’s funding is more diverse. If there is a need to expand Parks to managing other kinds of recreation, I am open to discussing that.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
I take the COVID pandemic seriously and I wear a mask and comply with all public health recommendations. As a legislator from one of the biggest counties in the state, I am keenly aware how I could affect others as a vector of spread and that is why I would wear a mask. The session needs to be safe, but still allow public participation. Furthermore, legislators need to be considerate of the legislative and state department staff during the session. I’m in favor of a hybrid session, combining in-person and remote opportunities that could enhance public participation.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsides for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
Yes, we should offer subsidies for clean energy creation, and yes, I support ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas. Transitioning to clean energy will help our economy and the environment. Between agriculture and the outdoor recreation, Montana is dependent on a clean and healthy environment. We should be examples of environmental stewardship, including the leaders in transitioning to clean energy. Global climate change is human caused and has, and will continue to affect Montanans and their livelihoods, it is important for the Montana Legislature to consider this.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
UM is one of our community’s biggest employers and economic drivers, and as such, we must ensure its survival. Higher education — including main campus and Missoula College — are important for job training, for creating critical/creative thinkers, and for the research that happens on campus and at MonTech. Prior to the COVID pandemic, UM made progress on correcting the budget, restructuring debt, and improving recruitment and retention. What UM needs is for the state Legislature to stay committed to adequate funding through this crisis. State funding has declined drastically recently and I strongly support increasing funds for the whole University System.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
Housing. Rents are unaffordable for wage workers, and average income earners struggle with home ownership. Older homeowners with fixed incomes struggle with property taxes. For the homeless, we lack safety net programs and basic shelter. These complicated issues can’t be solved with one piece of legislation. Because I served in local government, I understand policies that contribute to our housing shortage. I will advocate for more state funding for public housing programs, for alternatives to property taxes, for local governments to have more flexibility to collaborate with builders, and for social services that help people stay safely housed.
