House District 90 candidate Q&A: Marilyn Marler

Marilyn Marler

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

I think the state should pay a higher proportion of the cost of college education. I also believe in investing more to the trade schools.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

Yes, lack of affordable housing is a serious problem in Montana. But it is a complicated problem caused by the desirability of living here, and the low wages that are paid to our workers. So increasing subsidies or creating new state programs will not solve the problem alone. I support state efforts to address lack of affordable housing, but I also support increasing the minimum wage and I support local governments’ ability to use zoning and other tools as needed.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

The biggest threat to Montana’s public land is that some people would like to make it private. I oppose this. The biggest challenge of having so much wonderful public land in Montana is managing it for mixed use. The land is public — belonging to all of us — but not all uses are compatible at the same time and place. Balancing the different needs and wants of the public is not easy, and requires ongoing dialogue.

