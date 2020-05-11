House District 90 candidate Q&A: Marilyn Marler
House District 90 candidate Q&A: Marilyn Marler

Marilyn Marler

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

I think the state should pay a higher proportion of the cost of college education. I also believe in investing more to the trade schools.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

Yes, lack of affordable housing is a serious problem in Montana. But it is a complicated problem caused by the desirability of living here, and the low wages that are paid to our workers. So increasing subsidies or creating new state programs will not solve the problem alone. I support state efforts to address lack of affordable housing, but I also support increasing the minimum wage and I support local governments’ ability to use zoning and other tools as needed.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

The biggest threat to Montana’s public land is that some people would like to make it private. I oppose this. The biggest challenge of having so much wonderful public land in Montana is managing it for mixed use. The land is public — belonging to all of us — but not all uses are compatible at the same time and place. Balancing the different needs and wants of the public is not easy, and requires ongoing dialogue.

Bio

Name: Marilyn Marler

District: House District 90

Political party: Democrat

Age: 48

Family: Husband, David Schmetterling

Education: Master’s in biology, University of Montana 1997

Occupation: botanist at the University of Montana. 

Political experience: 12 years on Missoula City Council, currently serving my first term in the Montana House of Representatives

Online campaign info:  Facebook page: Marilyn Marler for Montana Legislature, HD 90

Ways voters can contact you: marilynjmarler@gmail.com; 406-544-7189, FB messages. Email is the best but all ways are welcome. Letters may be sent to 1750 South 8th Street West, Missoula, MT 59801

Editor's note

Marler is running unopposed in the Democratic primary in House District 90 in Missoula.

