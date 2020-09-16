House District 91 candidate Q&A: Bethanie Calvert Wanberg

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
If there is inequity in the way public lands are currently being used there will need to be some restructuring. If the residents of my district are in favor of addressing this issue, I will represent their interests.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
Practically speaking, there will need to be a mix of in-person meetings and remote meetings. I will wear a mask in consideration of others as I am required to.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has aﬀected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana oﬀer subsides for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
I may not understand the question, entirely. I am not sure subsidies are the only way to encourage desirable or discourage undesirable behaviors. I support less regulation as a rule, and simpler more equitable tax considerations. I would have to see what the proposed changes look like and who is is aﬀected before I could say.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the eﬀects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
The university has been in need of an overhaul for more than 10 years. I am not sure if anyone knows the best way to support it and reinvigorate it. If the Legislature can do anything to provide a safe environment for students, help positive programs to succeed, and bring back the generally attractive atmosphere it used to enjoy, I will be an enthusiastic supporter. Again, I will honestly represent my district, which is occupied by both students and staﬀ from the University of Montana.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
Jobs, the economy and aﬀordable housing. These are big issues all over Missoula County, especially in my district. I will address this by working with experts in each of these ﬁelds.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.