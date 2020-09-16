House District 91 candidate Q&A: Bethanie Calvert Wanberg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

If there is inequity in the way public lands are currently being used there will need to be some restructuring. If the residents of my district are in favor of addressing this issue, I will represent their interests.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?

Practically speaking, there will need to be a mix of in-person meetings and remote meetings. I will wear a mask in consideration of others as I am required to.

3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has aﬀected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana oﬀer subsides for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?