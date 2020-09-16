House District 91 candidate Q&A: Connie Keogh

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
The quality and abundance of Montana’s fish and wildlife is one of our state’s greatest treasures. The Montana FWP does need additional funding sources to sustain fish and wildlife and their habitat into the future. Currently the department is funded through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and federal matching funds for specific programs and projects. Through collaboration by all who value this richness, we need to continue discussions about broadening support among all stakeholders to determine additional funding sources for the agency to incorporate all forms of recreation and access to non-game wildlife.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
Voters can be assured that I will show up and serve regardless of how the session is held. “Masking up” and keeping our distance is essential if we are in-person and all should do the same. If not, participation should be held remotely. During the interim, we have shown how well committee meetings can be held remotely if all legislators have access, follow the guidelines and participate fully. Members of the public can participate despite location and circumstances. Following State recommendations for evidence-based behaviors; masking, social distancing, and hand washing, we can confidently take care of the state’s business.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
We are in a climate crisis that requires urgent action to prevent disastrous droughts and fire seasons. Montana is one of the top states in the country for wind potential yet is 22nd in terms of wind development. We must continue to develop renewable energy, transition from fossil fuels, and immediately decrease emissions. I support clean energy incentives and eliminating tax subsidies for coal, oil, and gas. We should also promote practices that sequester carbon in the soil- there's incredible opportunity to boost agricultural yields through soil health while fighting climate change.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
The University of Montana is an “economic driver” for our community and is in the important business of changing lives through a high-quality affordable education. Montana is below the per capita national average on higher education spending, and it is time for the Montana legislature to adequately financially support our higher ed institutions to provide an accessible education to all. All the Missoula community must continue to champion the University, and the University must continue to improve processes, promote research opportunities and retool educational offerings to meet the future needs of our workforce to enable moving beyond the current challenges.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
My constituents are facing extraordinary uncertainty. The COVID-19 pandemic along with racial tension and political unrest has created a feeling of uncertainty with education, employment, the economy, finances, relationships, and physical and mental health. Uncertainty can be a time of opportunity, and this election is crucial to move Montana forward. In the legislature, I will work towards supporting our families and providing the services they need including affordable and accessible health care, affordable housing, adequate childcare and well-funded public education including pre-k for all. I will advocate for keeping our public lands in public hands and protecting our environment.
