House District 91 candidate Q&A: Connie Keogh

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

The quality and abundance of Montana’s fish and wildlife is one of our state’s greatest treasures. The Montana FWP does need additional funding sources to sustain fish and wildlife and their habitat into the future. Currently the department is funded through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and federal matching funds for specific programs and projects. Through collaboration by all who value this richness, we need to continue discussions about broadening support among all stakeholders to determine additional funding sources for the agency to incorporate all forms of recreation and access to non-game wildlife.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?