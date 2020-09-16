 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
House District 91 candidate Q&A: Connie Keogh
top story

House District 91 candidate Q&A: Connie Keogh

{{featured_button_text}}

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

The quality and abundance of Montana’s fish and wildlife is one of our state’s greatest treasures. The Montana FWP does need additional funding sources to sustain fish and wildlife and their habitat into the future. Currently the department is funded through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and federal matching funds for specific programs and projects. Through collaboration by all who value this richness, we need to continue discussions about broadening support among all stakeholders to determine additional funding sources for the agency to incorporate all forms of recreation and access to non-game wildlife.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?

Voters can be assured that I will show up and serve regardless of how the session is held. “Masking up” and keeping our distance is essential if we are in-person and all should do the same. If not, participation should be held remotely. During the interim, we have shown how well committee meetings can be held remotely if all legislators have access, follow the guidelines and participate fully. Members of the public can participate despite location and circumstances. Following State recommendations for evidence-based behaviors; masking, social distancing, and hand washing, we can confidently take care of the state’s business.

3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?

We are in a climate crisis that requires urgent action to prevent disastrous droughts and fire seasons. Montana is one of the top states in the country for wind potential yet is 22nd in terms of wind development. We must continue to develop renewable energy, transition from fossil fuels, and immediately decrease emissions. I support clean energy incentives and eliminating tax subsidies for coal, oil, and gas. We should also promote practices that sequester carbon in the soil- there's incredible opportunity to boost agricultural yields through soil health while fighting climate change.

4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?

The University of Montana is an “economic driver” for our community and is in the important business of changing lives through a high-quality affordable education. Montana is below the per capita national average on higher education spending, and it is time for the Montana legislature to adequately financially support our higher ed institutions to provide an accessible education to all. All the Missoula community must continue to champion the University, and the University must continue to improve processes, promote research opportunities and retool educational offerings to meet the future needs of our workforce to enable moving beyond the current challenges.

5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?

My constituents are facing extraordinary uncertainty. The COVID-19 pandemic along with racial tension and political unrest has created a feeling of uncertainty with education, employment, the economy, finances, relationships, and physical and mental health. Uncertainty can be a time of opportunity, and this election is crucial to move Montana forward. In the legislature, I will work towards supporting our families and providing the services they need including affordable and accessible health care, affordable housing, adequate childcare and well-funded public education including pre-k for all. I will advocate for keeping our public lands in public hands and protecting our environment.

Keogh

Keogh

Bio

Name: Connie Keogh

District: House District 91

Age: 64

Family: My great-grandparents homesteaded in Roscoe, Montana, and I grew up on the family ranch. My mother Patricia George resides in Billings. My son, Ross Keogh, his wife Megan Dishong, and my grandchildren Anya and Owen Keogh live in Missoula. My other son, Troy Keogh works in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Occupation/employment: I am currently a program mentor at Western Governors University and have taught special and elementary education for over 21 years in three different states.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education; master's degree in education-learning technology. 

Political experience: "I have managed and volunteered for political campaigns. I have been a citizen lobbyist and served on various political action boards. Currently, I am serving my first term in the Legislature and a member of the Education Interim Committee. During the 2019 Legislative Session, I was a member of the Education, Agriculture, and Judiciary Committees."

Online campaign info: ConnieKeoghForHD91.com

Ways voters can contact you: Email: KeoghforHD91@gmail.com; phone: 406-298-0985 Address: P.O. Box 7542 Missoula, MT 59807

Editor's note

The Missoulian sent questionnaires on issues of concern to western Montana voters to legislative candidates in contested races in the region. Today's Q&A features House District 91 in Missoula County.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The local health care system is remobilizing for a second wave of Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News