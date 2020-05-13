House District 91 candidate Q&A: Connie Keogh

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

The state should contribute more toward higher education funding. A higher level of funding would help make college or other post high school opportunities affordable to all Montanans. Our current system of financial aid and lack of support from the state creates bad public policy and bad politics. Education is crucial to preparing our workforce for the challenges ahead. Students should be able to focus on school and not be sidetracked by the accumulation of unrealistic loans. I believe it is a choice we must make in order to change lives by providing equal educational opportunities for all.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?