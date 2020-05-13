House District 91 candidate Q&A: Connie Keogh

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
The state should contribute more toward higher education funding. A higher level of funding would help make college or other post high school opportunities affordable to all Montanans. Our current system of financial aid and lack of support from the state creates bad public policy and bad politics. Education is crucial to preparing our workforce for the challenges ahead. Students should be able to focus on school and not be sidetracked by the accumulation of unrealistic loans. I believe it is a choice we must make in order to change lives by providing equal educational opportunities for all.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
Housing affordability in Montana’s communities requires committed stakeholders from state and local government as well as private and nonprofit entities. As funding at the federal level for rental assistance continues to decrease and wages don’t keep pace, state and local jurisdictions are pressured to deal with renters who are cost burdened. The needs of communities vary greatly and tools for local entities including: protecting tax increment funding, supporting the Montana housing revolving loan fund program, creating housing trust funds, continuing low-income tax credits and encouraging private/public partnerships are opportunities for the legislature to consider to address the housing crisis.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
I believe the largest issue with Montana’s public lands is the threat of transferring the lands to the state and opening them to development. The federal government should maintain authority and responsibility of our public lands with state agencies engaging with their federal counterparts through interagency planning, coordination efforts and by providing opportunities for all voices to be heard through public review and comment. Costs for this engagement should be paid from the respective state agency’s operating budget. I oppose the transfer of public lands to the state, and I oppose privatization of our public lands.
