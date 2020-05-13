House District 92 candidate Q&A: Mike Hopkins
top story

House District 92 candidate Q&A: Mike Hopkins

{{featured_button_text}}

1.  When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

State funding for higher education increases every legislative session. If we want to save college students money, we should take a second look at general education requirements. That would lower the number of semesters it takes for a student to finish their degree. Fewer semesters equals less tuition and fees. If we could lower the time to graduate by a single semester, we could save in-state students thousands of dollars. I notice there are no questions about Montana’s $10 billion budget, property taxes or how we are going to help Montanans get through this crisis. Missoulians deserve better.

2.  Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

I think we need to elect Republicans to the City Council, County Commission and the Legislature. Missoula’s housing problems are the natural result of a local government controlled completely by Democrats whose tax and regulatory policies artificially prevent us from growing as a county. Reduce regulations preventing us from building more supply and put a halt to the never-ending tax increases artificially raising the cost of property. Allow us to grow and build more than just apartments. We need a rational city and county government, and we need to stop Missoula Democratic housing policy from coming to the Legislature.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

The largest issue with Montana public lands is that we spend all our time arguing over whose name is at the top of a piece of paper instead of just managing the land properly. Stop blocking access. If a fire starts, get resources on it immediately so our communities don’t have to be breathing all the smoke for months, losing their businesses and being evacuated from their homes. Reduce the concentration of fuel sources to lessen the overall severity of potential fires and allow our timber industry to responsibly harvest while providing good paying jobs for Montana citizens.

Hopkins

Hopkins

Bio

Name: Mike Hopkins

District: House District 92

Political party: Republican

Age: 36

Political experience: Representative, House District 92, 2016-2018, House Appropriations Committee, Infrastructure committee, Legislative Finance Committee; Representative, House District 92, 2018-Present, House Appropriations Committee, Chair – Infrastructure Committee, Legislative Finance Committee, Consumer Council Committee

Online campaign info:  https://www.facebook.com/MikeHopkinshd92https://www.facebook.com/mike.hopkins.77377https://mikehopkinsformontana.com/

Ways voters can contact you: Cell: 406-531-1775; Email: MikeforMontana@gmail.com; mailing address: P.O Box 848, Missoula, MT 59806

Editor's note

Hopkins is running unopposed in the Republican primary in House District 92 in Missoula County.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News