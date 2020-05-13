House District 92 candidate Q&A: Mike Hopkins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

State funding for higher education increases every legislative session. If we want to save college students money, we should take a second look at general education requirements. That would lower the number of semesters it takes for a student to finish their degree. Fewer semesters equals less tuition and fees. If we could lower the time to graduate by a single semester, we could save in-state students thousands of dollars. I notice there are no questions about Montana’s $10 billion budget, property taxes or how we are going to help Montanans get through this crisis. Missoulians deserve better.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?