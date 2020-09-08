House District 92 candidate Q&A: Mike Hopkins

Mike Hopkins
1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
Not to be rude, but I am surprised that these are the questions for this election cycle. At a time when we have a pandemic going on, when people have lost businesses, jobs, and income, I don’t think I could find 100 people in my district that are seriously concerned about FWP being restructured or not. I don’t think restructuring FWP is a major priority right now. I think we need cities and counties to stop raising taxes. I think we need government to focus more on growing our economy than growing their budgets.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
I wear a mask everywhere right now because I am a Montanan and I want to be considerate towards my fellow Montanans and my constituents, plus businesses right now are having to enforce a government mandate through no fault of their own and I want to be as helpful as possible to them. Meeting in person or virtually depends on where we are come January, but it seems hypocritical to tell Montanans that they can go to work in person while not doing the same. A virtual session would also necessarily limit the ability of the public to participate.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsides for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
I support all forms of energy production in Montana and anyone who tells you that killing jobs in coal, oil or gas in Montana is going to affect global climate is lying to you. It also seems like really bad policy when we are coming out of the pandemic and people are already hurting for work & income.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
UM needs to copy MSU when it comes to their recruitment strategy. It also needs to reverse its image as a liberal (Democratic) University. Montana is a majority conservative/independent state and it’s hard to convince parents to spend all of that money to send their kids to a university that they believe rejects everything they believe in, even more so when two years of that four-year education (Gen Ed classes) are pretty much available online for free these days.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
Jobs and taxes. We need to get more relief to Montana businesses and encourage job growth. We need local government to get their budgets under control and stop constantly raising taxes on Missoulians to fund pet projects. We need to focus on growing Montanans personal budgets and stop focusing on growing government budgets.
