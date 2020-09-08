House District 92 candidate Q&A: Mike Hopkins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Hopkins

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

Not to be rude, but I am surprised that these are the questions for this election cycle. At a time when we have a pandemic going on, when people have lost businesses, jobs, and income, I don’t think I could find 100 people in my district that are seriously concerned about FWP being restructured or not. I don’t think restructuring FWP is a major priority right now. I think we need cities and counties to stop raising taxes. I think we need government to focus more on growing our economy than growing their budgets.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?