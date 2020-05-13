House District 92 candidate Q&A: Tom Browder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

Yes, Montana needs to contribute more to higher education funding. This prepares our youth to succeed in the demanding employment environment of the 21st century. But the student should meet us halfway. We can accomplish this through a combination of grants and loans, based on individual merit and financial need. We should also include appropriate provisions requiring summer and/or part-time work during the school year.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

Yes, additional state funding for affordable housing will improve the overall economic condition of Montana. Our small businesses suffer during peak seasons because affordable housing is not available for many employees. More housing would mean a more reliable work force. Also, the right programs can rejuvenate existing housing stock, providing benefits for residents, property owners and their communities.