House District 92 candidate Q&A: Tom Browder

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
Yes, Montana needs to contribute more to higher education funding. This prepares our youth to succeed in the demanding employment environment of the 21st century. But the student should meet us halfway. We can accomplish this through a combination of grants and loans, based on individual merit and financial need. We should also include appropriate provisions requiring summer and/or part-time work during the school year.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
Yes, additional state funding for affordable housing will improve the overall economic condition of Montana. Our small businesses suffer during peak seasons because affordable housing is not available for many employees. More housing would mean a more reliable work force. Also, the right programs can rejuvenate existing housing stock, providing benefits for residents, property owners and their communities.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
The biggest issue is one of complexity: multiple managers working with multiple stakeholders. Privatization is not the answer. Management of our public lands is provided by numerous agencies, including the USFS, BLM and DNRC. They have the staff and expertise to meet the needs of stakeholders. These agencies also understand the various private uses of public lands for recreation, timber, ranching and outfitting. In addition, the state should encourage and support both public and private groups to reach compromises and solutions that will maintain our public lands.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.