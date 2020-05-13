House District 92 candidate Q&A: Tom Browder
top story

House District 92 candidate Q&A: Tom Browder

{{featured_button_text}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

Yes, Montana needs to contribute more to higher education funding. This prepares our youth to succeed in the demanding employment environment of the 21st century. But the student should meet us halfway. We can accomplish this through a combination of grants and loans, based on individual merit and financial need. We should also include appropriate provisions requiring summer and/or part-time work during the school year.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

Yes, additional state funding for affordable housing will improve the overall economic condition of Montana. Our small businesses suffer during peak seasons because affordable housing is not available for many employees. More housing would mean a more reliable work force. Also, the right programs can rejuvenate existing housing stock, providing benefits for residents, property owners and their communities.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

The biggest issue is one of complexity: multiple managers working with multiple stakeholders. Privatization is not the answer. Management of our public lands is provided by numerous agencies, including the USFS, BLM and DNRC. They have the staff and expertise to meet the needs of stakeholders. These agencies also understand the various private uses of public lands for recreation, timber, ranching and outfitting. In addition, the state should encourage and support both public and private groups to reach compromises and solutions that will maintain our public lands.

Browder

Browder

Bio

Name: Tom Browder

District: House District 92

Political party: Democrat

Age: 72

Family: Spouse: Carolyn J. Lewis

Education: B.A. Columbia University; M.A. Indiana University

Occupation: retired: career in financial and educational technologies. 

Political experience: This is my first time running for public office.  Volunteer and civic service: Fifteen+ years of homeowners' association experience as a director, treasurer, and officer. Twenty years of small business trade association service. Current volunteer activities include Secretary of the Seeley Lake Community Council and member of the Board of Directors of the Seeley Lake Historical Society.

*Military service: U.S. Army, 14th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Bad Hersfeld, Germany (1969-1972).

Online campaign info: Website: browderforhd92.com; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/browderforhd92/

Ways voters can contact you: Email: browderforhd92@gmail.com; Phone: 406-303-0770

Editor's note

Browder is running unopposed in the Democratic primary in House District 92 in Missoula County.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News