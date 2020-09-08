House District 92 candidate Q&A: Tom Browder

Tom Browder
1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
I live in the Seeley-Swan area, close to major facilities managed by Fish, Wildlife and Parks such as the campgrounds at Salmon Lake and Placid Lake. The pandemic has significantly increased people's preference to vacation outdoors. Both tent and RV camping have set records this summer. Before any change is made to the structure of FWP, we need to assess: 1) the impact of this surge in recreation on staffing and services, and 2) the degree to which this might be a long-term trend, versus a temporary phenomenon. Only then will it make sense to look at organizational changes.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
Legislators need to follow public health guidelines just as any citizen of Montana is required to do. If the mask order is still in effect, I will wear a mask while in the Capitol, and if social distancing is required, I will observe that as well. I have used virtual technology for many years in areas such as training and customer support, and I think the session can support a mix of in-person and remote deliberation. Again, conditions in the state, as well as our public health directives, should determine how the session will be held.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
In a relatively short period of time, we have seen drastic reductions in prices — and increases in efficiency — of alternative energy sources. This lessens the need for subsidies. Our clean energy projects should have access to the same economic development assistance that is available for other types of industry. They should be able to compete on a level playing field. Rather than continuing tax breaks for fossil fuels (which in some cases are becoming financially and technologically obsolete), I would support tax incentives and training grants to prepare workers for careers in high-growth areas like technology and advanced materials.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
UM has been a key institution in Montana since 1895. Many of our teachers, entrepreneurs and community leaders are products of this institution. UM is an economic engine for Missoula and the surrounding communities, and its recent milestone of $100 million dollars in research grants reinforces this impact. Enrollment is driven by tuition and curriculum, and these areas are being addressed by UM leadership. I would work to increase course offerings developed in partnership with local businesses, and increase opportunities for work study programs for undergraduates. I support additional state funding that is required to make these investments in curriculum.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
House District 92 is a large area comprising both urban and very rural areas. Common to all of our communities is a need for available and affordable housing . Our small businesses need growth in the working-age population to run their businesses effectively year round. These workers need places to live nearby, to raise families, and to have a rewarding work life. While some programs and funding sources are in place, the Legislature needs to address the permitting process, and provide flexible funding to help developers, land owners, contractors, and our fellow citizens who need a place to live.
