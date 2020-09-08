House District 92 candidate Q&A: Tom Browder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tom Browder

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

I live in the Seeley-Swan area, close to major facilities managed by Fish, Wildlife and Parks such as the campgrounds at Salmon Lake and Placid Lake. The pandemic has significantly increased people's preference to vacation outdoors. Both tent and RV camping have set records this summer. Before any change is made to the structure of FWP, we need to assess: 1) the impact of this surge in recreation on staffing and services, and 2) the degree to which this might be a long-term trend, versus a temporary phenomenon. Only then will it make sense to look at organizational changes.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?