House District 93 candidate Q&A: Lisa Pavlock
House District 93 candidate Q&A: Lisa Pavlock

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has done a fine job of managing their budget through people who enjoy hunting and fishing, who pay for a good share of their part. Recreational use outside of those two areas may need to be addressed some time in the future to further support financial needs. At the present, though, the budget seems to be strong, and there is not a need for a restructure.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?

Governor Bullock has already made a strong stand about how to approach COVID-19, namely that if we want to keep others safe, we must all wear a mask. Since science says that we should all be wearing masks when we gather, I will wear a mask. And, although I am sure there is great benefit to being together for the legislative session, limiting our time spent together is also what will stop the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, a mixture of in-person and remote sessions will be the best path to take until we have a vaccine.

3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?

Climate change is affecting the world in general, and Montana in particular, caused mainly by human emissions. We see the effects in Lake County in the change in the growing season, changes in weather patterns, and an increase in fire seasons. The Montana Legislature has ways to encourage our state to turn more towards renewable, clean energy creation through incentives. Manufacturing jobs connected to clean energy growth have seen a stark increase recently. These are the types of innovations Montana will need for workers in the fossil fuel energy fields to move into, through apprenticeships and training.

4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?

Having access to a quality education is a great equalizer. Public education allows us to extend a hand and raise up those who have been left behind. Having such a fine institution as the University of Montana within reach of many Montanans is essential to the continued growth of our communities. Past legislatures have supported a tuition freeze so that this option can continue to be affordable to students from all over our state, but simultaneously diminishing funds for the university. If we are going to continue to offer this great opportunity, we have to also continue to fund it.

5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?

Restarting the economy will be most important in the 2021 legislative session. A large part of this will be ensuring that all of the community has access to quality, affordable health care. As the pandemic has hit, and jobs have been lost, access to health care connected with those jobs has been severed. That is why maintaining what was earned with the Affordable Care Act is so important, along with protecting access to Medicaid expansion. One area within the health care in Lake County that needs to be given more support is mental health.

Bio

Lisa Pavlock

District: House District 93

Political party: Democrat

Age: 49

Family: Husband, Ben Kestner, daughter, Marina

Education: Smith College, BA, 1992; George Washington, master's in education, 1999

Occupation:  Educator; co-founder of Glacier Lake School in St. Ignatius; taught for the past 20 years in public, private, and international school.

Political experience: Board member and treasurer for League of Women Voters, Missoula

Online campaign info: https://www.facebook.com/LisaPavlockHD93https://www.lisapavlockhd93.com

Ways voters can contact you: lisafor93@gmail.com

Editor's note

The Missoulian sent questionnaires on issues of concern to western Montana voters to legislative candidates in contested races in the region. Today's Q&A features House District 93 in Lake County. Republican incumbent Joe Read did not respond to the questionnaire.

