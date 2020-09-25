House District 93 candidate Q&A: Lisa Pavlock

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has done a fine job of managing their budget through people who enjoy hunting and fishing, who pay for a good share of their part. Recreational use outside of those two areas may need to be addressed some time in the future to further support financial needs. At the present, though, the budget seems to be strong, and there is not a need for a restructure.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?

Governor Bullock has already made a strong stand about how to approach COVID-19, namely that if we want to keep others safe, we must all wear a mask. Since science says that we should all be wearing masks when we gather, I will wear a mask. And, although I am sure there is great benefit to being together for the legislative session, limiting our time spent together is also what will stop the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, a mixture of in-person and remote sessions will be the best path to take until we have a vaccine.