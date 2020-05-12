House District 93 candidate Q&A: Lisa Pavlock

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lisa Pavlock

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

Education should be accessible to all, and out of reach for no one. Most careers demand education beyond high school, whether it is college, university, trade school, or an apprenticeship. There are many ways to ensure that we provide opportunities for everyone who wants to gain further education. There should be no barriers to having access to furthering life goals. The state, as well as the federal government, and industry, must make education and its funding a priority for all Montana families. It is an investment in our future.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?