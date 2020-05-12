House District 93 candidate Q&A: Lisa Pavlock

House District 93 candidate Q&A: Lisa Pavlock

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

Education should be accessible to all, and out of reach for no one. Most careers demand education beyond high school, whether it is college, university, trade school, or an apprenticeship. There are many ways to ensure that we provide opportunities for everyone who wants to gain further education. There should be no barriers to having access to furthering life goals. The state, as well as the federal government, and industry, must make education and its funding a priority for all Montana families. It is an investment in our future.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

Affordable housing is a critical issue in the Mission Valley. Particularly, rental units are in short supply. Public-private partnerships have had success in other areas, and could be developed to deal with the housing shortage that we are facing in Montana. Families are being pushed out of the market because the cost to rent or buy a home has gone up substantially. To prepare for the post-pandemic surge, we need to make more options available to aggressively address this shortfall.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

Public lands, both federal and state lands, must remain available for all. This means lands should be held in trust so that all who want to share in them should have access to do so. In Montana, people from all parts of the political spectrum have invested in making a commitment to keeping “public lands public.” It supports the expansion of tourism, and provides local businesses an enormous financial benefit. Equally as important, by our commitment to public lands staying in public hands, all Montanans are able to enjoy the benefits enjoyed from all sorts of outdoor recreation and access.

Bio

Name: Lisa Pavlock

District: House District 93

Political party: Democrat

Age: 49

Family: Husband, Ben Kestner, daughter, Marina

Education: Smith College, BA, 1992; George Washington, master's in education, 1999

Occupation:  Educator; co-founder of Glacier Lake School in St. Ignatius; taught for the past 20 years in public, private, and international school.

Political experience: Board member and treasurer for League of Women Voters, Missoula

Online campaign info: https://www.facebook.com/LisaPavlockHD93https://www.lisapavlockhd93.com

Ways voters can contact you: lisafor93@gmail.com

Editor's note

Pavlock is running unopposed in the Democratic primary in House District 93 in Lake County.

