House District 93 candidate Q&A Ralph C. Foster

Ralph C. Foster

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

No, taxpayers already contribute heavily to the state university system through our state budget. While it is our obligation to provide an in-state option for those that desire further education I do not necessarily feel that it is appropriate for us as taxpayers to also pay for someone to attend those schools.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

No, as a firm believer of the principles of "Reaganomics," this would probably bring a greater welfare/assistance load to the state, which in turn causes a need for a greater tax load as the federal government is trying eliminate many of the subsidies that helped with these programs.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana's public lands? What should be done about it?

Quite often the greatest issue with public land issue is that the loudest, best-funded voices are the policy makers in regards to this policy and in many instances this is not best for the land or the people who consider it as their "backyard." We should listen more to the actual people who live here and build a consensus that reflects local desires and needs while remembering to plan for future generations.

