House District 94 candidate Q&A: Jim M. McLean

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

I absolutely support increasing state funding for higher education, and other types of post-secondary job training, in Montana. Everyone benefits when our students receive a good education, and better paying jobs.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

Affordable housing is the issue I’ve discussed the most when knocking doors in HD-94 (Missoula’s North Side, Grant Creek, Butler Creek, Evaro, and the Frenchtown valley). It is one of my top priorities, and I will work fervently with nonprofit groups, government agencies (city, county, state, and tribal), and other stakeholders to increase state funding.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

The biggest problem with Montana’s public lands is gridlock. An excellent solution to the gridlock is the proposed Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA). The BCSA brought together a wide range of interest groups (loggers, ranchers, conservation groups, hikers, mountain bikers, hunters and local business people) that collaborated with the U.S. Forest Service to find a sustainable management plan that provides “wins” for all of the user groups. This is an excellent model for managing federal, state and local public lands. In addition, we need adequate funding at all levels to insure proper management.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0