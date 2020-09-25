House District 94 candidate Q&A: Tom France

To address climate change, we should move away from tax breaks for coal, oil and gas and provide market incentives such as net metering to encourage people to convert to renewable energy by way of paying them for the surplus electricity that such systems can produce. I strongly believe we must move away from carbon-based fuels like coal, oil and gas and towards clean, renewable sources of energy such as solar. The Colstrip power plants need to be closed, but in concert with retraining programs for Colstrip workers and financial support for the Colstrip community.

3. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?

Supporting Montana’s public schools and universities is one of my highest priorities. We need a strong educational system to both grow Montana’s economy and to prepare the next generation of Montanans for the challenges ahead. While declining enrollment has impacted the U of M’s budget, so too has the reduction in the state’s contribution to higher education, to the point where Montana is consistently ranked in the bottom 10% of revenue per student. We need to work to increase the state’s funding for higher education and strengthen the entire university system.