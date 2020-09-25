House District 94 candidate Q&A: Tom France

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
The challenge for non-game and recreational programs at the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks is a lack of funding, not the department’s management structure. While hunters and anglers provide most of FWP’s funding through license fees and excise taxes, a steady revenue source does not exist for non-game and recreational programs. Increasing funding for non-game fish and wildlife is an important priority, as is recreational access. There are initiatives on the ballot that will provide additional revenues for non-game wildlife and Montana’s parks.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
The Legislature needs to follow the same guidelines that are in place for all Montanans when the 2021 legislative session convenes in January, including social distancing and wearing masks. This likely will involve a mix of both remote and in-person meetings and hearings.
2. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
To address climate change, we should move away from tax breaks for coal, oil and gas and provide market incentives such as net metering to encourage people to convert to renewable energy by way of paying them for the surplus electricity that such systems can produce. I strongly believe we must move away from carbon-based fuels like coal, oil and gas and towards clean, renewable sources of energy such as solar. The Colstrip power plants need to be closed, but in concert with retraining programs for Colstrip workers and financial support for the Colstrip community.
3. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
Supporting Montana’s public schools and universities is one of my highest priorities. We need a strong educational system to both grow Montana’s economy and to prepare the next generation of Montanans for the challenges ahead. While declining enrollment has impacted the U of M’s budget, so too has the reduction in the state’s contribution to higher education, to the point where Montana is consistently ranked in the bottom 10% of revenue per student. We need to work to increase the state’s funding for higher education and strengthen the entire university system.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
There are many important issues facing Missoula and western Montana. As our community grows, one major issue is affordable housing. As housing prices escalate, it is becoming harder for many people to find homes that Missoulians can afford. In the Legislature, I will support providing a tax credit for developers that build affordable housing. Projections show that over 10 years, tax credits could leverage enough funding to build 18,000 homes and provide construction jobs as well. We need strong programs to ensure homes are available to all who want them.
