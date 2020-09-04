House District 95 candidate Q&A: Danny Tenenbaum

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
We’re seeing a climate crisis unfold before our eyes and it’s affecting game and non-game wildlife alike. Montanans from across the state, both hunters and non-hunters, increasingly recognize that FWP must put more funding to protecting the habitat of our state’s threatened and endangered species. I unequivocally support this conservation ethic and will work with the scientists and advocacy groups leading these efforts.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
My plan is simple: follow the guidance of public health officials. This awful pandemic would be over if every elected official did the same. If experts say it’s safe to work in the Capitol, I will mask up and work from the Capitol. If not, I will work from here in Missoula. I will not risk the lives of my family when we have the technology to get work done remotely. No matter what, I’m always available to talk with constituents. Call, text, or email anytime. I mean it.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsides for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
I support the Green New Deal. It’s the only plan we have that makes the necessary cuts in carbon emissions to slow the onset of the climate crisis. This means significant investment in wind and solar, a rapid transition away from fossil fuels, and job training so the workers who powered Montana in the past aren’t forgotten in the future. If your representatives don’t appreciate the magnitude of the problem, vote for someone who does. If your representatives fear backlash for adopting the policies that climate scientists are calling for, vote for someone who’s not afraid. Or run yourself!
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
My grandpa was a beggar. He fled anti-Jewish persecution in Poland, came to America (“illegally,” according to some), went to college, and built a middle-class life for his family. He didn’t do it alone, though. City College of New York was tuition-free back then. Higher education was considered a public good. Today, UM students are deep in debt. Most drop out. Of those who stay in, UM’s own data shows 28% were homeless at some point. To me, that’s unacceptable. Tuition “freezes” are not enough — college should be tuition-free. And the Legislature should maximize public funding to make it happen.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
Housing. Last year, the Legislature passed its first-ever investment in affordable housing. Because of that bill, permanently affordable apartments are being built across the state. My aim is to double that investment. But investment alone is not enough. Several cities in Montana cling to zoning regulations that allow wealthy neighborhoods to block multi-family housing development. This red tape forces working-class Montanans to live out of their cars or far from their jobs, with long commutes and excess carbon emissions as byproducts. Affordable housing belongs in every neighborhood. If cities don’t repeal these discriminatory laws, the Legislature should do it for them.
