House District 95 candidate Q&A: Danny Tenenbaum

I support the Green New Deal. It’s the only plan we have that makes the necessary cuts in carbon emissions to slow the onset of the climate crisis. This means significant investment in wind and solar, a rapid transition away from fossil fuels, and job training so the workers who powered Montana in the past aren’t forgotten in the future. If your representatives don’t appreciate the magnitude of the problem, vote for someone who does. If your representatives fear backlash for adopting the policies that climate scientists are calling for, vote for someone who’s not afraid. Or run yourself!

4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?

My grandpa was a beggar. He fled anti-Jewish persecution in Poland, came to America (“illegally,” according to some), went to college, and built a middle-class life for his family. He didn’t do it alone, though. City College of New York was tuition-free back then. Higher education was considered a public good. Today, UM students are deep in debt. Most drop out. Of those who stay in, UM’s own data shows 28% were homeless at some point. To me, that’s unacceptable. Tuition “freezes” are not enough — college should be tuition-free. And the Legislature should maximize public funding to make it happen.