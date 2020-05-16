House District 95 candidate Q&A: Danny Tenenbaum

Danny Tenenbaum
1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
The Legislature's decades-long experiment in starving Montana's higher education system has been a spectacular failure. Twenty-eight percent of UM students went homeless during the past year, twice the national average. The UM Food Bank recently expanded to six locations to meet demand but they're running out of donations. The next generation of Montanans deserve a shot at success but we've given them debt and poverty instead. The next Legislature should reverse past cuts to higher education and move towards a tuition-free system funded by increasing the tax rate of investment income to match the tax rate of wages.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
Montana faces a critical shortage of affordable housing. Fortunately, there's a way forward: Last year Rep. Dave Fern (D-Whitefish) passed HB16 to designate a portion of coal tax revenue for affordable housing projects throughout Montana. The program was successful, too successful! Several proposals, including one in Missoula, went unfunded. The program should be expanded. We can also increase affordable housing by banning the Jim Crow-era apartment bans that persist in cities like Missoula and Bozeman. If cities are unwilling or unable to repeal this type of exclusionary zoning, the Legislature can do it for them.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
Both the state and federal governments have a long history of making decisions that affect public lands and waters without listening to affected tribal governments. Here in western Montana we've seen it with the Bison Range, the Smurfit-Stone discharge permit, the Columbia River treaty, and so on. Bad decisions get made when tribes don't have a seat at the table. Montana can do better. At the very least, the Environmental Quality Council, the Oil & Gas Board, and the Fish & Wildlife Commission should have designated seats for tribal representation.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.