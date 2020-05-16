House District 95 candidate Q&A: Danny Tenenbaum

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Danny Tenenbaum

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

The Legislature's decades-long experiment in starving Montana's higher education system has been a spectacular failure. Twenty-eight percent of UM students went homeless during the past year, twice the national average. The UM Food Bank recently expanded to six locations to meet demand but they're running out of donations. The next generation of Montanans deserve a shot at success but we've given them debt and poverty instead. The next Legislature should reverse past cuts to higher education and move towards a tuition-free system funded by increasing the tax rate of investment income to match the tax rate of wages.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?