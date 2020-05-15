House District 95 candidate Q&A: Karen Sherman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Karen Sherman

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

One of the smartest men I know has an eighth-grade education. He is a millionaire several times over. I believe we need to stop making children believe that college is the only pathway to success. There is currently a huge, and growing, demand for people in the skilled trades. We need to help keep college tuition affordable. However, I believe that needs to be done by a close examination of the institutions themselves and how their funds are being used.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

There are ways to make housing more affordable without increasing state funding. If cities and counties addressed our constantly increasing property taxes and other fees, as well as burdensome regulations, housing would become more affordable. Government involvement in any sector of the economy creates bureaucratic growth, which results in higher costs. If you want more affordable housing, reduce government involvement.