House District 95 candidate Q&A: Rebecca Dawson

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
FWP has done a good job of partnering with conservationists, hunters, ranchers, tribes, land managers and others to manage both access and industry. I think that continuing with those partnerships and ensuring that all outdoor enthusiasts have open access to our land and rivers needs to remain their priority.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
I will serve in person if that option is available. If the mask mandate is still in place I will follow it.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
The climate and energy issues need to be addressed in a variety of ways. I do think that Montana should explore and invest in clean energy options. Fossil fuels are still necessary and are very important to the Montana economy. It is important that while we work toward lowering emissions that we do not cause unnecessary harm to the people and communities that rely on mining and gas production to support their families. Our agriculture industry also relies heavily on fossil fuels. Both the equipment and fertilizer used are petroleum based.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
The university needs to look at what programs it is offering and where the future job market is going. It may be time to change both the programs and delivery methods that have traditionally been available. As the pandemic has shown us, remote learning and work is a viable option. Reducing operating expenses by offering online options is a great step in the right direction.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
I believe that the people of Missoula are suffering under crushing taxes. I want to see our state government lead by example to reduce wasteful spending and not increase taxes on our residents. My hope is that both city and county governments would follow suit.
