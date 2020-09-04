House District 95 candidate Q&A: Rebecca Dawson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

FWP has done a good job of partnering with conservationists, hunters, ranchers, tribes, land managers and others to manage both access and industry. I think that continuing with those partnerships and ensuring that all outdoor enthusiasts have open access to our land and rivers needs to remain their priority.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?

I will serve in person if that option is available. If the mask mandate is still in place I will follow it.

3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?