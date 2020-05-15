House District 95 candidate Q&A: Rebecca Dawson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rebecca Dawson

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

I believe that higher education is valuable and everyone should have the opportunity to pursue their dreams. I do not think that funding higher education should fall to the taxpayers. I think that universities and colleges need to examine the costs that they are passing on to the students and look for ways to cut unnecessary costs.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

The best way we can address affordable housing is to stop raising property taxes. Property taxes cause rent to go up and moves home ownership out of reach for many Montanans.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

I believe that public lands should always be accessible to the public. If a gate is necessary for public or seasonal safety that is understandable. All gated access or lack thereof should be publicly posted with expected time frames and explanation for the necessity of the gate.

