House District 96 candidate Q&A: Dakota Hileman
top story

House District 96 candidate Q&A: Dakota Hileman

{{featured_button_text}}
Hileman

Hileman

Dakota Hileman

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

As a current student at the University of Montana, I know firsthand how the modern price of college/university is too costly for one person or one family to pay all by themselves. That is why I support a much larger fund for the state to assist students in paying for their college. We must also, as a state, explore ways to regulate pricing for our colleges and universities, especially for our in-state students. The current price of school is way too expensive, so we must change that while also helping students pay for their education.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

I absolutely believe that the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing! Growing up I didn’t live in a high-earning household — I lived in a middle-class family, so I know what it’s like to struggle to make ends meet. If we help low-income families across our state, to both pay for housing and to increase availability for that housing, then I am certain that we will see families prosper across Montana. My political beliefs are that if you help the least fortunate in society, your entire society will be better off for it. And we, as Montanans, believe in helping our neighbors, and this is part of that.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

In my view, our biggest problem regarding management of our public lands is that Republican legislators advocate for selling them off to the highest bidder, while that’s not what the average Montanan truly wants. That is why, as Montana’s 96th House representative, I will fight tirelessly to preserve our beloved public lands. They are not for sale.

Bio

Name: Dakota Hileman

District: House District 96

Political party: Democratic 

Age: 20  

Education: Currently studying political science at the University of Montana and planning on going to law school after graduation.

Political experience: Current statewide treasurer for Montana Progressive Democrats, current president for University of Montana College Democrats, current executive board Member for Montana College Democrats … former candidate for the following: Missoula City Council, UM student body president, Montana House District 80.

Online campaign info: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: “Dakota Hileman for Montana.”

Ways voters can contact you: 406-213-8981; email hileman4missoula@gmail.com

Editor's note

Hileman is vying with Loni Conley for the Democratic nomination in House District 96 in Missoula County.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News