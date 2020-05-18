House District 96 candidate Q&A: Dakota Hileman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dakota Hileman

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

As a current student at the University of Montana, I know firsthand how the modern price of college/university is too costly for one person or one family to pay all by themselves. That is why I support a much larger fund for the state to assist students in paying for their college. We must also, as a state, explore ways to regulate pricing for our colleges and universities, especially for our in-state students. The current price of school is way too expensive, so we must change that while also helping students pay for their education.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?