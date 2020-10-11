House District 96 candidate Q&A: Kathy Whitman

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

Hunting and fishing licenses are the majority funding for the Montana FWP. I would not be in favor of increasing taxes or fees of hunting and fishing licenses in order to fund non-hunting wildlife and recreation.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?

I plan to work cooperatively with the Legislature in all appropriate formats should the pandemic continue into the 2021 session.

3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsides for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}