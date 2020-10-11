House District 96 candidate Q&A: Kathy Whitman

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
Hunting and fishing licenses are the majority funding for the Montana FWP. I would not be in favor of increasing taxes or fees of hunting and fishing licenses in order to fund non-hunting wildlife and recreation.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
I plan to work cooperatively with the Legislature in all appropriate formats should the pandemic continue into the 2021 session.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsides for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
The removal of tax credits from one energy source, only to offer financial benefits to another source, picks winners and losers and benefits a few at the expense of the working class. With the strides being made daily to reduce impacts from coal, oil, and natural gas, I would not want to eliminate the possibility that these fuels may be equally clean energy suppliers in the future. I would support, scientific exploration for the farming industry to develop crops that would adapt to the change in the growing seasons, similar to dry land farming.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
Universities around the country find themselves in similar circumstances. All of them will be faced with how to address surviving in a new economy as a result of the pandemic that has impacted 100,000,000 of businesses throughout the country. All of them will be tasked with figuring out how to educate our children in the new environment we live in.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
Majority of the residents in House District 96 that I have talked to say that they are facing two major issues: excessive taxes, and keeping their families safe and secure. As the representative for HD 96 in the Legislature, voters can count on me to always vote to reduce taxes, and to do everything I can to protect their families, their business and their property.
