House District 96 candidate Q&A: Kathy Whitman
House District 96 candidate Q&A: Kathy Whitman

Kathy Whitman

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

It’s natural to want to provide for our children and grandchildren, and to want them to not have to do anything for it in return; however, I feel we need to encourage buy-in from our children for their higher education. When people have buy-in to something that will ultimately benefit them, they are generally more ambitious and focused on achieving their goals. Investment by the student is important in generating a next generation of Montanans that have ambition, pride and respect for what they have accomplished.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

No. Missoula has been hit hard with ever-increasing property taxes, and a county commissioner-proposed gas tax on top of that. An increase in state funding for housing would even add more taxation. Where does this stop? I believe we need to address and  reduce these excessive taxes which would have the result of bringing down the cost of housing everywhere. This would help not only the taxpayers, but would allow landlords to provide rentals at a reasonable cost, and directly contribute to making all housing more affordable.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

The largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands is the restricted access of the lands to the diverse recreation of Montana’s residents. Opening more lands would accommodate a variety of interests including tourism, hunting, camping, and multiple other outdoor land uses.

Bio

Name: Kathy Whitman

District: House District 96

Political party: Republican

Age: 68

Family: Married, three adult children, four grandchildren

Education: Classes at U of M, Missoula Vo Tech, Data Training Center

Political experience: Served on school board, Community Council, Elections Judge

Online campaign info: Facebook Whitman for Montana HD96

Ways voters can contact you: whitmanforhd96@gmail.com; 406-207-4709

Editor's note

Whitman is running unopposed in the Republican primary in House District 96 in Missoula County.

