House District 96 candidate Q&A: Kathy Whitman

Kathy Whitman

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

It’s natural to want to provide for our children and grandchildren, and to want them to not have to do anything for it in return; however, I feel we need to encourage buy-in from our children for their higher education. When people have buy-in to something that will ultimately benefit them, they are generally more ambitious and focused on achieving their goals. Investment by the student is important in generating a next generation of Montanans that have ambition, pride and respect for what they have accomplished.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?