House District 96 candidate Q&A: Loni Conley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Loni Conley

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

I believe the state needs to focus more energy and funding on public K-12 education.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

The state of Montana does not directly oversee affordable housing in general. Affordable housing is in the hands of the local towns, cities and counties who are best prepared to address the needs of their neighbors. The state fund has limited resources.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

The largest issue regarding public lands is keeping them public and out of the hands of private owners or corporations. Public lands should be available for the public to use now and for future generations.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0