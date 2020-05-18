House District 96 candidate Q&A: Loni Conley
House District 96 candidate Q&A: Loni Conley

Loni Conley

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education? 

I believe the state needs to focus more energy and funding on public K-12 education.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

The state of Montana does not directly oversee affordable housing in general. Affordable housing is in the hands of the local towns, cities and counties who are best prepared to address the needs of their neighbors. The state fund has limited resources.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

The largest issue regarding public lands is keeping them public and out of the hands of private owners or corporations. Public lands should be available for the public to use now and for future generations.

Bio

Name: Loni Conley

District: House District 96

Political party: Democrat

Age: 40

Family: single mother of 2, ages 10 and 14, one dog and one horse

Education: BA in Psychology From Western Washington University 2004; BS in Nursing from Montana State University 2011

Occupation: registered nurse

Online campaign info:  FB page is Loni Conley for HD96

Ways voters can contact you: loniconley2020@gmail.com; 406-471-1985

Editor's note

Conley is vying with Dakota Hileman in the Democratic primary in House District 96 in Missoula County.

