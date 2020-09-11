House District 96 candidate Q&A: Loni Conley

3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?

Unfortunately, a push for cleaner energy solutions will likely only be driven by economic pressures and resources. Therefore, I support incentivizing cleaner energy producers and decreasing tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil, and gas production. Transition to cleaner energy will not happen overnight and needs to take workforce retraining into account. We can’t reverse the climate changes already in progress due to fossil fuel usage; we can carve a better path forward to mitigate future effects.

4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?