House District 97 candidate Q&A: Brad Tschida

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

If the question implies “Do I want to use hunting/fishing licensing revenues, and Pittman/Robertson dollars (also derived from hunting-related sales) to finance non-hunting activities”? No. If you want to know if I believe non-hunting and other types of recreation activities are important? Yes. However, those activities can and should be funded by those who participate in them. It is not government’s job to finance all things, for all people, at all times. Government should only engage in activities that are enumerated and required by our Constitutions.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?