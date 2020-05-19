House District 97 candidate Q&A: Brad Tschida

Brad Tschida
1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
Unnecessary. After fully subsidizing primary and secondary education, why should the citizens of Montana underwrite the cost of post-secondary education to any greater extent? Most Montanans, especially those on fixed incomes, can’t afford further confiscation of their hard-earned personal income. By subsidizing post-secondary education, we create incentives for the MUS to increase their costs and promote programs that may be a disadvantage to students. Montana ranks 47th–49th in per capita income. If our share of educational expenses is commensurate with the income of citizens here, I’d make the case that funding is about where it needs to be.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
No. Virtually every time government gets into the business of the private sector, bureaucratic regulations stifle productivity, costs increase, and business development is restricted. If Missoula City and County planning offices actually reduced their oppressive regulations and made the permitting process simpler, housing costs would decrease. What does the city of Missoula create by charging builders / developers $15,000 or more to build a single-family home? Increased home costs and less affordability! If Missoula City and County were serious about helping make housing more affordable, they would take a page from nearby counties and reduce their permit and fee costs.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
Maintaining and increasing access within the federal and state lands in Montana and establishing true “balanced use” of public lands. Many groups presenting themselves as hunting / fishing / outdoor recreation organizations, actually strive to limit multiple and balanced use of federal and state lands (i.e., “green decoys”) and use “dark money” from foreign donors to reduce the amount of, and true access to, public lands. Montana is the Treasure State because of the resources placed here by God, and property taxes can be reduced by using best practices to harvest timber, minerals and fossil fuels to grow our economy.
