House District 97 candidate Q&A: Brad Tschida

Brad Tschida

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

Unnecessary. After fully subsidizing primary and secondary education, why should the citizens of Montana underwrite the cost of post-secondary education to any greater extent? Most Montanans, especially those on fixed incomes, can’t afford further confiscation of their hard-earned personal income. By subsidizing post-secondary education, we create incentives for the MUS to increase their costs and promote programs that may be a disadvantage to students. Montana ranks 47th–49th in per capita income. If our share of educational expenses is commensurate with the income of citizens here, I’d make the case that funding is about where it needs to be.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?