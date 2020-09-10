House District 97 candidate Q&A: LouAnn Hansen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

Before bringing an issue such as this to the Montana Legislature for possible consideration, an in-depth study including public input must be completed by the assigned interim committee. To my knowledge, that has not happened. For this reason it is premature to consider restructuring legislation. In addition, there may be some concerns about possible decreased revenue due to the impact of COVID-19. In 2016 sportsmen/women fish and game licensing fees provided about 70% of the FWP budget and commercial users also pay fees. New revenue streams from non-fish/game users may need to be explored.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?