House District 97 candidate Q&A: LouAnn Hansen

LouAnn Hansen
1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
The state should contribute more toward higher education funding; however, the entire state budget will need to be examined and considered. The second part of the question has to do with individual college students. Recognizing the difficulties students face, federal money is still available. Students contributing financially to their own college experiences instills pride and ownership of those accomplishments. Students who want an education and need help with funding should receive financial help. Loan forgiveness and loan assistance, such as HB 211 in 2019, for students educated in Montana and working in Montana need continued consideration.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
During the 2019 Montana Legislative session, HB 16 was passed, which directs $15 million from the permanent Coal Tax Trust Fund to a loan program for low- and moderate-income multifamily housing developments primarily in more rural communities. This legislation was a good start to addressing Montana’s lack of affordable housing. The 2021 Legislature should look at an increase in state funding for affordable housing which also focuses on needs in urban areas because wages are not keeping up with the high cost of housing.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
Differing beliefs and values regarding who should manage these lands is an issue. There is a push to give federal public lands to states with the belief that states will know best how to manage; however, states do not have adequate financial resources. Once these lands are given to states, they will likely be sold to the highest bidder, locked up and gone from public use. Federal lands need to remain federal and a balanced, common-sense approach to management must be implemented so revenue and jobs can be generated while preserving access to all citizens.
