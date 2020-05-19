House District 97 candidate Q&A: LouAnn Hansen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LouAnn Hansen

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

The state should contribute more toward higher education funding; however, the entire state budget will need to be examined and considered. The second part of the question has to do with individual college students. Recognizing the difficulties students face, federal money is still available. Students contributing financially to their own college experiences instills pride and ownership of those accomplishments. Students who want an education and need help with funding should receive financial help. Loan forgiveness and loan assistance, such as HB 211 in 2019, for students educated in Montana and working in Montana need continued consideration.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?