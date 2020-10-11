House District 98 candidarte Q&A: Willis Curdy

3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?

Our family and other Montana farmers have economically experienced the impact of climate change. Our fire seasons tell us the same. Montana must set significant carbon reduction goals. Then businesses can decide how to reduce their carbon output. Subsidies are not an effective or efficient way to reduce emissions and shift financial costs to individual taxpayers. Policies adopted by the Legislature, the Public Service Commission and markets can expand the growth of clean energy without subsidies. Our climate will continue to change and the Legislature needs to provide leadership on how Montana adapts to change and limit its impact.

4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?