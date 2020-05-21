House District 98 candidarte Q&A: Willis Curdy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

Montana provides for approximately 38% of the cost of higher education. As late as the early 1990’s, Montana funded about 75% of the cost. Today, many Montana high school graduates opt out of either a traditional college education or a career technical education due to the prospect of student loan debt. Montana needs to work toward promoting a two-year career technical school education by repaying most if not all of the tuition. For those students attending a traditional college or university, Montana should cover a large majority of tuition costs for lower income families and less as incomes rise.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?