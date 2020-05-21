House District 98 candidate Q&A: Nancy Burgoyne
House District 98 candidate Q&A: Nancy Burgoyne

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

There are many scholarship programs, and federal aid can be accessed by students. The state should focus and measure educational outcomes, that result in our students staying here in Montana after they are finished with their education. An emphasis on good-paying jobs and making Montana an attractive place to do business should be the goal of the state. We need to prepare for a very rocky road after the economic crisis that has accompanied the coronavirus pandemic and as a state we need to be extremely cautious of any increase in spending for the foreseeable future.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

The state should not increase funding for affordable housing. While we do need more affordable housing, this should be accomplished through private means and managing the state funding that we already have. We also should work with city government to establish incentives for new construction in an effort to incentivize developers to include affordable housing.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

This is a bipartisan issue. All Montanans are concerned with preserving access to public lands so generations can enjoy the beauty of the state. Most Montanans can agree that access to public lands is very important and part of our heritage.

Editor's note

Burgoyne is running unopposed in the Republican primary for House District 98 in Missoula County.

Bio

Name: Nancy Burgoyne

District: House District 98

Political Party: Republican

Age: 56

Family: A husband and three children and three stepchildren and a granddaughter.

Education: Undergrad and master’s University of Utah (political science); Ph.D., New York University

Occupation: political science professor; small business owner

Political experience: "I have taught political science at the university level for many years. I have consulted for candidates. I have helped to run the Montana poll at MSU Billings in 2016. I have lectured in the Middle East, Asia and Europe on the topic of U.S. foreign policy."

Online campaign info: Website to launch later this spring

Ways voters can contact you: Nburgoyne@gmail.com

