House District 98 candidate Q&A: Nancy Burgoyne

4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?

As a university professor and businesswoman, I believe the University of Montana needs to offer as many courses as possible online so as not to disrupt the learning environment and student opportunities during the pandemic. Retention of the current students is vital. Focus should be on attracting high-paying jobs to Missoula, which will keep our graduates here. We need to look at designing and developing certificate programs tailored to specific industry needs. The integration of A-I and big data into traditional majors such as political science, and law is imperative. We need to emphasize the benefits of vocational training.

5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?

The No. 1 issue facing my constituents is quality of life. Basic safety is core to our collective quality of life. I have started an online petition to stop any defunding of the police. The resolution would call for any elected official such as the mayor or the City Council to be held personally accountable in the event the police are defunded. I also believe there should be a halt to any tax increases or spending. My opponent has voted to increase spending by close to $1,000,000,000 during his three terms in office. This is absurd in the current environment.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0