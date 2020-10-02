House District 98 candidate Q&A: Nancy Burgoyne

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
No. These are separate issues and should be dealt with individually.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
I plan to do whatever is required to do the very best possible job for all constituents in House District 98. I will wear a mask when at the Capitol. I will also social distance as well comply with all CDC recommendations. If the COVID situation is stable, I believe that there is a greater likelihood that the legislative session can be in person. Right now we all need to be flexible, careful, and take care of those who are vulnerable in our community as well as taking care of ourselves.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsides for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
Montana should do all it can to promote clean energy. Montana should offer subsidies for clean energy creation as well as subsidies for clean, efficient energy production of existing fuel sources.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
As a university professor and businesswoman, I believe the University of Montana needs to offer as many courses as possible online so as not to disrupt the learning environment and student opportunities during the pandemic. Retention of the current students is vital. Focus should be on attracting high-paying jobs to Missoula, which will keep our graduates here. We need to look at designing and developing certificate programs tailored to specific industry needs. The integration of A-I and big data into traditional majors such as political science, and law is imperative. We need to emphasize the benefits of vocational training.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
The No. 1 issue facing my constituents is quality of life. Basic safety is core to our collective quality of life. I have started an online petition to stop any defunding of the police. The resolution would call for any elected official such as the mayor or the City Council to be held personally accountable in the event the police are defunded. I also believe there should be a halt to any tax increases or spending. My opponent has voted to increase spending by close to $1,000,000,000 during his three terms in office. This is absurd in the current environment.
