House District 98 candidate Q&A: Richard Armerding

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

When the state makes decisions about student aid, this opens the door to corruption and the resultant bureaucracy is an inefficient and expensive way to allocate taxpayer money. Let’s leave scholarship decisions in the hands of the people who raise the money and get to know the students they support. By eliminating taxes that aid education, private and nonprofit donors will be able to provide support to our students. Reducing government interference in college education will bring the cost of a college education within reach of more students without the need for aid.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?