House District 98 candidate Q&A: Richard Armerding
House District 98 candidate Q&A: Richard Armerding

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

When the state makes decisions about student aid, this opens the door to corruption and the resultant bureaucracy is an inefficient and expensive way to allocate taxpayer money. Let’s leave scholarship decisions in the hands of the people who raise the money and get to know the students they support. By eliminating taxes that aid education, private and nonprofit donors will be able to provide support to our students. Reducing government interference in college education will bring the cost of a college education within reach of more students without the need for aid.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

Let’s make it cheaper to build affordable housing in the first place by reducing the planning and permitting process which contributes to the high cost of housing. Offer tax incentives to builders to build more affordable housing. Allow private charities to choose the beneficiaries by identifying those in real need and monitoring their progress to independence. Private organizations will have an incentive to help people who need affordable housing to improve their economic situation and graduate from the housing to make room for new people. The tax savings will be available to local bodies for local solutions.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

The Bureau of Land Management controls a large part Montana land from Washington. Decisions about Montana lands should be made by Montana residents at the lowest level possible. Boards of citizens who live around the lands in question should make the decisions that will affect them economically and environmentally. If they value public parks, they will have parks. If they prefer other uses of public lands, they will benefit or suffer from the consequences of their own actions. The budget currently available to the BLM should be redirected to the local bodies that will manage local lands.

Editor's note

Amerding is running unopposed in the Libertarian primary for House District 98 in Missoula County.

Bio

Name: Richard L. Armerding

District: House District 98

Political party: Libertarian

Age: 69

Family: Single

Education: MBA from The Wharton School

Occupation: retired banker

Political experience: Legislative intern, Hawaii State Senate; Lobbyist for the NFIB at the Hawaii state Legislature; member of two City of Rohnert Park commissions; active in political campaigns at state and local levels; officer/member of several civic organizations.

Online campaign info: www.richardlarmerding4hd98.com

Ways voters can contact you: 406-317-1318; richard.armerding@gmail.com

