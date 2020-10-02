House District 98 candidate Q&A: Richard Armerding

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

Non-hunting wildlife and recreation activities should be paid for by user fees the way hunting and fishing are paid for by licenses. If that is true, I am in favor of FWP providing more attention to such activities.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?

I am willing to wear a mask but the session should be held in person.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?