House District 98 candidate Q&A: Richard Armerding
House District 98 candidate Q&A: Richard Armerding

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

Non-hunting wildlife and recreation activities should be paid for by user fees the way hunting and fishing are paid for by licenses. If that is true, I am in favor of FWP providing more attention to such activities.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?

I am willing to wear a mask but the session should be held in person.

3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?

I am against tax breaks and subsidies for any form of energy. There are other ways to encourage clean energy production. Each form of energy production should compete against all other forms so that buyers know the true cost of the energy they are consuming. If clean energy is more expensive than fossil fuels, consumers will balance the higher cost against a cleaner environment. The economics of scale are bringing down those costs but fossil fuel subsidies still make it difficult to make intelligent choices.

4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?

Get the government out of education. When universities are forced to compete for tuition dollars, students and parents will be able to make informed decisions about what quality and quantity of higher education they will pay for. Government subsidies lead to inefficient schools and ignore the issue of quality in education. Private scholarships will continue to help deserving students with a more direct connection between the donors and the recipients.

5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?

The economy affects everyone through health care, housing, education, and other ways. reducing taxes and regulatory barriers to any economic activity will make them more efficient and transparent. Consumers will know the real costs involved and can make good decisions to meet their specific goals. For instance, health care decisions will be better if consumers know in advance the true cost of procedures and drugs. Getting the government out of the health care business and allowing competition among doctors and nurses will reduce the overall cost of health care.

Armerding

Armerding

Editor's note

The Missoulian sent questionnaires on issues of concern to western Montana voters to legislative candidates in contested races in the region. Today's Q&A features House District 98 in Missoula County. 

Bio

Richard L. Armerding

District: House District 98

Political party: Libertarian

Age: 69

Family: Single

Education: MBA from The Wharton School

Occupation: retired banker

Political experience: Legislative intern, Hawaii State Senate; Lobbyist for the NFIB at the Hawaii state Legislature; member of two City of Rohnert Park commissions; active in political campaigns at state and local levels; officer/member of several civic organizations.

Online campaign info: www.richardlarmerding4hd98.com

Ways voters can contact you: 406-317-1318; richard.armerding@gmail.com

