House District 99 candidate Q&A: David “Doc” Moore

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
Montana needs to rethink our educational system to stop pushing students into the college track after high school graduation. Beyond the need for high tech workers, we are faced with a shortage of skilled labor due to an aging workforce. Automotive, electrical, plumbing, construction, manufacturing and medical, are just some of the areas where we have a shortage of workers in living wage jobs. Let’s continue to expand the new apprenticeship programs started in high schools and increase tuition assistance for all students in college or technical training schools for the first two years of post-secondary education.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
Montana already has a fairly robust state housing program; https://housing.mt.gov/ with public and private partnerships. In Missoula local land use and zoning policies, coupled with the conversion of taxpaying properties to tax-free, has created an additional burden on property owners. Allowing developers to fast-track mixed income developments that include single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes and small apartment buildings would increase the supply of available housing and bring the cost down. It shouldn’t take years to get a permit to build. The increase in open space areas has led to an increase in the cost of properties suitable for housing.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
Endless environmental litigation has stopped our state lands from generating the highest economic and sustainable returns, thus harming our educational funding. This increases the burden to homeowners every year. Let’s trust the decisions made by the State Land Board and the DNRC to protect Montana’s environment while following its Constitution.
“Trust lands are managed by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation mainly for the benefit of K-12 schools. In addition to public schools, trust lands also benefit Montana universities, the school for the deaf and blind, the Montana Veterans Home and public buildings.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.