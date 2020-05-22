House District 99 candidate Q&A: David “Doc” Moore

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

Montana needs to rethink our educational system to stop pushing students into the college track after high school graduation. Beyond the need for high tech workers, we are faced with a shortage of skilled labor due to an aging workforce. Automotive, electrical, plumbing, construction, manufacturing and medical, are just some of the areas where we have a shortage of workers in living wage jobs. Let’s continue to expand the new apprenticeship programs started in high schools and increase tuition assistance for all students in college or technical training schools for the first two years of post-secondary education.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?