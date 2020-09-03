House District 99 candidate Q&A: David 'Doc' Moore

After seeing the brownouts in California recently during peak demand, Montana must maintain a viable base load power supply, one that can ramp up quickly for peak demand. Whatever combination of existing energy production, including alternative energy sources, has to be carefully balanced so the ratepayer is protected. Too many of these clean energy projects want a higher-than-average charge for the power they produce. All tax breaks and subsidies should be reviewed periodically to decide if they need to be continued.

4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?

The University of Montana is going to have to suffer just like the rest of Main Street Montana during this recession. It’s unclear what effect the pandemic will have on next year’s revenue estimates, and no organization is going to get all the funding they want if we have a large revenue drop-off. We will not be able to tax our way out of this recession.

5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?

Every family has had their own crisis because of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether that has been financial or the mental stress of the lack of normalcy and the fear that we see played out repeatedly by the media daily. Separation from friends and loved ones. Businesses closing are throwing more people out of work. The best I can do for my constituents is to vote against tax increases and wasteful spending. Try and help create good policies that will help Montanans create living-wage jobs so that our children can thrive and stay in the state. We're all in this together; we will get through this crisis because we are Montanans!

