House District 99 candidate Q&A: David 'Doc' Moore

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (http://fwp.mt.gov/) already provides plenty of non-hunting outdoor activities. There is no need to restructure the department at this time; like all Montana state agencies, I would like to see zero-based budgeting being used. Once implemented we could clearly see where money could be used more efficiently.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
I plan to follow the recommendations of the Lewis and Clark County Health Department when the session begins in January. We must have an in-person legislative session in order to properly carry out our constitutional mandates. Citizens must be allowed to interact personally with their legislators to have their concerns fully understood.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsides for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
After seeing the brownouts in California recently during peak demand, Montana must maintain a viable base load power supply, one that can ramp up quickly for peak demand. Whatever combination of existing energy production, including alternative energy sources, has to be carefully balanced so the ratepayer is protected. Too many of these clean energy projects want a higher-than-average charge for the power they produce. All tax breaks and subsidies should be reviewed periodically to decide if they need to be continued.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
The University of Montana is going to have to suffer just like the rest of Main Street Montana during this recession. It’s unclear what effect the pandemic will have on next year’s revenue estimates, and no organization is going to get all the funding they want if we have a large revenue drop-off. We will not be able to tax our way out of this recession.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
Every family has had their own crisis because of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether that has been financial or the mental stress of the lack of normalcy and the fear that we see played out repeatedly by the media daily. Separation from friends and loved ones. Businesses closing are throwing more people out of work. The best I can do for my constituents is to vote against tax increases and wasteful spending. Try and help create good policies that will help Montanans create living-wage jobs so that our children can thrive and stay in the state. We're all in this together; we will get through this crisis because we are Montanans!
