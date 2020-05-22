House District 99 candidate Q&A: Mark Thane

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

Investment in workforce development is integral to our state economy. To earn a living wage in Montana almost certainly requires some form of post-secondary education. We must invest in apprenticeships, internships and certificate programs as well as the two and four-year units of the Montana University System. Enhanced state funding to forestall tuition increases coupled with targeted financial aid, grants and tuition tax credits are necessary to make post-secondary education more affordable.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?