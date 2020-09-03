House District 99 candidate Q&A: Mark Thane

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

I do not see a compelling reason to restructure Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Its funding is primarily derived from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses. The purchase of conservation easements has largely been accomplished through directing a portion of the revenue from hunting and fishing licenses to Habitat Montana, which must continue to be funded. Montana has a rich tradition of hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation which supports 71,000 jobs and generates over $7 billion of economic activity annually. While it is incumbent upon us to continue to evaluate agency efficiency and effectiveness, FWP appears to be fulfilling its mission.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?