House District 99 candidate Q&A: Mark Thane

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
I do not see a compelling reason to restructure Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Its funding is primarily derived from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses. The purchase of conservation easements has largely been accomplished through directing a portion of the revenue from hunting and fishing licenses to Habitat Montana, which must continue to be funded. Montana has a rich tradition of hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation which supports 71,000 jobs and generates over $7 billion of economic activity annually. While it is incumbent upon us to continue to evaluate agency efficiency and effectiveness, FWP appears to be fulfilling its mission.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
The health and safety of Montana’s citizens is paramount during the pandemic. If elected to serve in the Legislature, I will adhere to current Phase 2 protocols, wearing a mask in public gatherings during legislative sessions and committee meetings in the Montana Capitol. Once a vaccine is widely disseminated and/or Montana moves to Phase 3, I will follow the protocols implemented at that time. I believe the Legislature will need to accommodate for legislators, staff and the public who may be at risk or uncomfortable participating in person. A hybrid session of in-person and on-line participation will likely be necessary.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsides for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
Polling indicates that a majority of Montanans support increasing the renewable energy portfolio. Montana must support the development of clean, affordable, renewable sources of energy, including solar and wind generation of electricity. Tax credits and subsidies may be necessary to spur such development. As we transition from dependence on fossil fuels, retraining of the current workforce to support renewable energy installations must be accomplished. Use of existing infrastructure like the transmission lines from Colstrip to the power grid make consideration of siting solar installations and wind farms critically important. Corresponding reductions in subsidies for fossil fuels should occur.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
The University of Montana is a driver of the Missoula economy. Investment in workforce development is integral to Montana’s economy. To earn a living wage in Montana almost certainly requires some post-secondary education. We must invest in the four-year (UM) and two-year (Missoula College) units of the university system. Current data reveals positive signs for UM, including an increase in applications for admission (up 7%), an increase in first-year student retention, and record research dollars ($106 million in 2020). The Legislature must adequately fund the Montana University System and the Board of Regents must allocate adequate funds to support UM.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
Access to quality affordable health care must remain a top priority. Medicaid expansion has afforded access to more than 100,000 Montanans and must be supported. Additionally, case management services through the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services must be a priority as first responders and hospital emergency rooms are being significantly impacted by individuals in crisis whose needs are not being proactively managed. If elected I will work diligently to address both of these needs.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.