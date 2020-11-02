Inmate's 'COVID-19 pneumonia' death in limbo

The death certificate for a 70-year-old Montana State Prison inmate lists "COVID-19 pneumonia" as the primary cause of death, although state prison officials are still mulling whether the death should count among Montana's COVID-19 fatalities.
Robert Gonzalez died on Oct. 24, four days before his 71st birthday, from "COVID-19 pneumonia," which had set in only days earlier, according to the death certificate. Heather Gregory, interim coroner in Powell County, where the state prison is located, also listed chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and coronary artery disease — conditions that were onset "years" ago — as secondary causes of death.
State officials, however, are yet to determine if Gonzalez's death will count among the state's COVID-19 death tally. On Monday, the Montana Department of Corrections said that call is to be made by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. Jon Ebelt, spokesman for DPHHS, said Monday that decision has not yet been made.
Asked what questions go into such a determination, Ebelt said the department would follow-up with an answer in the coming days.
It's unclear so far if Gonzalez was tested for COVID-19. On Aug. 5, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed its COVID-19 updated interim case definitions. To be defined as a COVID-19 case, a death certificate must list COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as an underlying cause or significant condition contributing to death.
As of Monday, the Department of Corrections' COVID-19-related deaths ticker online tallied zero for both inmates and staff.
Gonzalez's death would presumably be the first due to COVID-19 in the state prison system, which state corrections officials have spent an immense amount of time and resources trying to safeguard from the virus. But, like the rest of the state, late September and October brought COVID-19 outbreaks to the state prison system, particularly Montana State Prison, which triggered the activation of the Montana Army National Guard to assist staff.
On Monday, the Montana Department of Corrections listed 79 additional cases among inmates across the state, including 27 new cases at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge and 51 new cases at Montana Women's Prison in Billings. The totals at those facilities are 253 and 106, respectively. The state also listed 10 more cases among staff at secure facilities, nine of them at the Montana State Prison.
Crossroads Correctional Center, the private prison operated by CoreCivic near Shelby, still lists 255 cumulative cases. That number hasn't moved since mid-October, although a CoreCivic spokesman told the Missoulian no tests have been conducted since Oct. 8 and 9. The true number of cases could be much higher; during the last round of testing, 43% of tests had returned positive.
On Monday, the DOC also listed another inmate, Jeffory Alan Lafield, who died in state custody. The department's website states Lafield died at Benefis Healthcare in Great Falls on Saturday. The department no longer releases preliminary cause of death information; the Missoulian has filed a request for a copy of Lafield's death certificate.
