Inmate's 'COVID-19 pneumonia' death in limbo

As of Monday, the Department of Corrections' COVID-19-related deaths ticker online tallied zero for both inmates and staff.

Gonzalez's death would presumably be the first due to COVID-19 in the state prison system, which state corrections officials have spent an immense amount of time and resources trying to safeguard from the virus. But, like the rest of the state, late September and October brought COVID-19 outbreaks to the state prison system, particularly Montana State Prison, which triggered the activation of the Montana Army National Guard to assist staff.

On Monday, the Montana Department of Corrections listed 79 additional cases among inmates across the state, including 27 new cases at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge and 51 new cases at Montana Women's Prison in Billings. The totals at those facilities are 253 and 106, respectively. The state also listed 10 more cases among staff at secure facilities, nine of them at the Montana State Prison.

Crossroads Correctional Center, the private prison operated by CoreCivic near Shelby, still lists 255 cumulative cases. That number hasn't moved since mid-October, although a CoreCivic spokesman told the Missoulian no tests have been conducted since Oct. 8 and 9. The true number of cases could be much higher; during the last round of testing, 43% of tests had returned positive.

On Monday, the DOC also listed another inmate, Jeffory Alan Lafield, who died in state custody. The department's website states Lafield died at Benefis Healthcare in Great Falls on Saturday. The department no longer releases preliminary cause of death information; the Missoulian has filed a request for a copy of Lafield's death certificate.

