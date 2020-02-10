Interior Dept. drops trophy hunting council amid court fight

An avid hunter who adorned his Washington office with animals preserved through taxidermy, including a snarling grizzly bear, Zinke created the council to represent a "strong partnership" between federal wildlife officials and those who hunt or profit from hunting. In its 2017 charter, the council included among its its duties "recommending removal of barriers to the importation into the United States of legally hunted wildlife" and "ongoing review of import suspension/bans and providing recommendations that seek to resume the legal trade of those items, where appropriate."

The council met five times over the last two years, issuing a report in December that provided a description of the presentations the board had received. However, the council's members ultimately did not vote on making any formal recommendations to the Interior Department.

Eric Alvarez, the acting assistant director for International Affairs at the Fish and Wildlife Service, said in a written statement to the court that the council's final report to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt would not be regarded as anything more than "correspondence," since it was not adopted in a public meeting. Alvarez went on to say that the council's initial charter expired on Dec. 21.