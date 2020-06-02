Jacobsen, Morigeau, Downing ahead in contested primaries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Deputy Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen held the lead in the Republican Secretary of State primary as of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, with 31% of the 118,456 votes cast for the six candidates in that race.

If Jacobsen holds the lead, she will face Montana State Sen. Bryce Bennett, who ran uncontested for the Democratic nomination for Secretary of State.

In the state Auditor races, state Rep. Shane Morigeau had 62% of the vote in the Democratic primary, and Auditor's Office attorney Mike Winsor had 38%, with 86,944 votes counted. In the Republican primary, businessman Troy Downing led the three-way contest with 50% of the vote and 116,933 votes logged.

In the non-partisan Montana Supreme Court races, current Supreme Court Justice Laurie McKinnon held the lead for the fifth Justice race with 107,094 votes, while Helena attorney Mike Black was second for 59,630 votes. Missoula attorney Mars Scott was third with 54,897 votes. The top two finishers will face off in November.

Supreme Court Justice Jim Shea had received 188,556 votes in an uncontested race for the sixth justice position.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, a Republican, and teacher Melissa Romano, a Democrat, will face off in November's general election; neither had a challenger in the primary.

As of 9:15 p.m., 20 of 663 state precincts had fully reported their votes, while another 322 had partially reported. It was too early to call several contested primary races for statewide positions.

