Judge denies pro-pot group's e-signatures plan

A Missoula District Court judge has denied a pro-cannabis legalization group's proposal to gather petition signatures by electronic means, ruling the integrity and security of the election process outweighed the group's burden caused by COVID-19.
Judge John Larson issued the ruling Thursday against New Approach Montana, which argued social distancing guidelines imposed by Gov. Steve Bullock hampered their efforts to collect signatures for a ballot initiative and constitutional amendment aimed at legalizing marijuana use in Montana.
"We are obviously disappointed in the outcome of the case," Pepper Petersen, political director of New Approach, said in an email. "We are considering an appeal and are assessing all of our options on how to move forward."
The Montana Secretary of State had urged Larson to reject the proposal, arguing the matter would be better taken up with Bullock than the courts. State attorneys earlier this week also argued in a hearing — held telephonically due to COVID-19 restrictions in the state's court system — that New Approach Montana had not provided enough evidence that its third party, DocuSign, could muster the security measures to prevent voter fraud.
New Approach Montana's two ballot measures, I-190 and CI-118, had been approved earlier this year for signature gathering. The ballot initiative to legalize marijuana use requires 25,468 signatures to appear on the November ballot, while the constitutional amendment to set the age of consumption at 21 needs 50,936 to appear before voters.
New Approach had also asked the judge to suspend the Secretary of State's enforcement of certain deadlines so it may clear the upcoming deadline, June 19.
The group argued Bullock's directives aimed at stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus violated its constitutional rights to bring ballot measures to voters. Attorneys for the state argued New Approach could have begun its petition process months earlier, well before the pandemic shut much of the state down.
