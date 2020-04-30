Judge denies pro-pot group's e-signatures plan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Missoula District Court judge has denied a pro-cannabis legalization group's proposal to gather petition signatures by electronic means, ruling the integrity and security of the election process outweighed the group's burden caused by COVID-19.

Judge John Larson issued the ruling Thursday against New Approach Montana, which argued social distancing guidelines imposed by Gov. Steve Bullock hampered their efforts to collect signatures for a ballot initiative and constitutional amendment aimed at legalizing marijuana use in Montana.

"We are obviously disappointed in the outcome of the case," Pepper Petersen, political director of New Approach, said in an email. "We are considering an appeal and are assessing all of our options on how to move forward."