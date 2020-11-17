Knudsen announces AG transition committee

Republican Attorney General-elect Austin Knudsen on Tuesday announced his 12-member transition advisory committee, the makeup of which includes the Yellowstone County Attorney, current and former county sheriffs, political consultants and business owners.

Knudsen was elected as Roosevelt County Attorney in 2018 following two terms as the Speaker of the House in the 2015 and 2017 legislative sessions. He will succeed two-term Republican Attorney General Tim Fox.

Although initially staking his race out on the Republican-led push to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Knudsen shifted his campaign messaging this year toward public safety, which he hopes to enable by putting more state resources toward county-level law enforcement. Knudsen also put forth a similar plan to address customer service-type issues with the Motor Vehicle Division, while working with the private sector to take on some of the workload.

"I'm excited to have such a great group leading our transition," Knudsen said in Tuesday's press release. "Our committee represents a broad cross-section of Montanans that will help us put together a capable, hardworking team to lead the Department of Justice."

The transition advisory committee includes:

Chairman - Jake Eaton, most recently served as chief strategist for Knudsen’s campaign for Attorney General and campaign manager for Governor-elect Greg Gianforte.

Transition Coordinator - Stephanie Cote, former state legislator who also served as senior policy adviser for the Montana Secretary of State as well as the Montana State Auditor.

Transition Coordinator - Will Selph, most recently served as a senior adviser to Knudsen’s campaign for Attorney General.

Transition General Counsel - Derek Oestreicher, served as the elections director for the Secretary of State, a legal policy adviser for the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, and as the Election Day operations director for the Montana Republican Party.

Scott Aspenlieder, serves on the board of directors for an array of industry and community organizations including the Environmental Quality Council and Montana Water Resource Association.

Cliff Brophy, currently the Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator and 9-1-1 Coordinator for Sweet Grass County, served in law enforcement for 37 years in Stillwater County, including 28 years as Sheriff.

Kevin Gustainis, president and owner Montana Peterbilt.

Tony Harbaugh, served as sheriff of Custer County for over 35 years.

Burt Hurwitz, Meagher County Attorney.

Emily Jones, Billings attorney with experience representing Fortune 500 corporate clients, small businesses, cities and towns, nonprofits, and individuals.

Jon Metropoulos, operates a solo law practice, Metropoulos Law Firm, PLLC, since 2010.

Scott Twito, Yellowstone County Attorney.

