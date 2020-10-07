Knudsen: Graybill conflict of interest claim 'desperate'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The response did not include mention of RJ Reynolds or the company's contributions. The lawsuit Graybill mentioned is currently in the state Supreme Court.

Graybill's campaign responded with its own shots at Knudsen's qualifications for the Attorney General's Office.

"Austin Knudsen isn't well known as a good lawyer, but he is well known for being in the pocket of special interest and tobacco lobbyists," Graybill said in response to Knudsen's comeback. "I beat big tobacco in court, like an attorney general should, in the kind of high stakes case Austin has no experience with. I've never taken corporate PAC money and never will, because I'm running to be an independent watchdog for Montanans — not a special interest lapdog."

Knudsen, the Roosevelt County Attorney and former two-term Speaker of the State House of Representatives, has focused his campaign on drug enforcement and crime prevention. Graybill, chief legal counsel for Gov. Steve Bullock, has said he views the office as more of a citizen advocate position to litigate issues like challenges to the Affordable Care Act.

Less than a month remains before the Nov. 3 election.

